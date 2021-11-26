Successful flight-test of Shaheen-1A conducted

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Thursday successfully conducted a flight test of Shaheen-1A surface-to-surface ballistic missile, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the ISPR, the test flight was aimed at re-validating certain design and technical parameters of the weapon system.

The flight test was witnessed by Director General Strategic Plans Division Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Chairman NESCOM Dr Raza Samar, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, and scientists and engineers of strategic organizations.

In August 2021, Pakistan successfully test-fired surface to surface Ghaznavi ballistic missile, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The successful training launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command, besides re-validating technical parameters of the weapon system.

The training launch was witnessed by Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, Scientists and Engineers of the strategic organizations.

Commander Army Strategic Forces Command appreciated the excellent standard of training, handling of the weapon system and execution of launch mission in the field by troops.

President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Service Chiefs have congratulated all ranks of Army Strategic Forces Command, the scientists and engineers on the successful conduct of the launch.