ANL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.91%)
ASC 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.44%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
BYCO 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
FCCL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.78%)
FFBL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
FNEL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.29%)
GGGL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
GGL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
JSCL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.38%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
MLCF 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.92%)
PACE 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
PAEL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
POWER 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.82%)
PRL 13.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.85%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
TRG 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.66%)
UNITY 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
BR100 4,497 Decreased By ▼ -60.5 (-1.33%)
BR30 18,340 Decreased By ▼ -133.5 (-0.72%)
KSE100 43,936 Decreased By ▼ -427.95 (-0.96%)
KSE30 16,939 Decreased By ▼ -184.74 (-1.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Hazara elders pledge support for Taliban rulers

AFP 26 Nov 2021

KABUL: More than 1,000 Afghan Shia Hazaras pledged their support Thursday to the country’s new Taliban rulers, insisting that the “dark period” of previous Western-backed governments had ended with the return of the Islamists.

Afghanistan’s Hazaras have been persecuted by Sunni Islamists for centuries, but on Thursday community elders gathered in Kabul alongside Taliban leaders in a show of support.

Senior Hazara leader and former lawmaker Jafar Mahdawi, who organised the gathering, said the previous government of president Ashraf Ghani was the “darkest point” in the history of Afghanistan.

“Afghanistan had no independence and (foreign) embassies ruled every aspect of the government,” he said.

“Thank God, we have now passed this dark period.”

Since the Taliban seized power in August, the new rulers have put an end to the war, stopped corruption and increased security, Mahdawi said.

'No more hope': Afghan Hazaras live in fear under Taliban rule

But he called for a more inclusive government from the Taliban and urged the new rulers to reopen schools for girls.

“In the coming weeks or months we hope to witness an inclusive government that has representatives of all people,” Mahdawi said.

The current government, which the Taliban says is interim, is made up almost entirely of the group’s Pashtun stalwarts and does not include any women. Taliban leader and spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told the gathering that rebuilding the country was a priority. “Our jihad against the foreign invaders has ended and now we will start jihad for building the country,” he said. Senior Hazara cleric Ayatollah Waezzada Behsudi called for reconciliation between all the ethnic groups of the country.

“Let’s forgive each other... If the current government wants to be sustainable, it must have support from all the people,” he said.

The Hazaras, who make up roughly 10 to 20 percent of Afghanistan’s around 38 million population, have been persecuted for centuries in the Sunni majority country.

In the last two decades they have been targeted in particular by the Taliban and jihadist Islamic State, who consider them heretics.

The Islamists have carried out several mass killings of Hazaras, including in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif in 1998, where Human Rights Watch says at least 2,000 mainly Hazara civilians were executed. Several bomb attacks in recent years have also killed and wounded scores of Hazaras in the country.

Just days after the Taliban seized power in August, a statue of a prominent Hazara political leader was decapitated in Bamiyan, a city inhabited mostly by the Shiite community.

Nobody claimed responsibility for the act, but the Taliban earned notoriety in 2001 for destroying two giant Buddha statues in Bamiyan after deeming them un-Islamic. Some Hazaras who attended Thursday’s gathering expressed fear that IS jihadists would carry out attacks. “In these three months we have witnessed several explosions and suicide attacks,” said Qari Mohammad Reza Haidari.

Taliban Hazara Taliban leaders Jafar Mahdawi Afghan Shia Hazaras

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Hazara elders pledge support for Taliban rulers

Sell-off of HEC, SME Bank and PRCL: Ministries, FAs told to follow transaction timelines

Tarin for reconciling wheat stock position

Even fertiliser makers involved in hoarding: PM

PSMA says there’s no shortage of sugar in country

Fawad for ‘accountability of media’

October 2021: Average banking spreads down 48bps YoY

ECP seeks funds from govt to buy 800,000 EVMs

Tarin to launch new brokers’ regime

ECC inducts Khusro, Baqir into technical body

Read more stories