JI chief holds talks with Afghan minister in Doha

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has held a meeting with Afghanistan Minister for Minerals and Petroleum Maulvi Shahabuddin Delawar in Doha Qatar.

According to media cell of JI at Mansoora, both leaders discussed Afghanistan situation and matters of mutual interests during the meeting.

Delawar is senior Taliban leader and founding member of their negotiating team based in Qatar. Sirajul Haq is on five-day tour of the gulf country. JI foreign affairs department director Asif Luqman Qazi was also present in the meeting.

Talking to Afghan minister, Sirajul Haqsaid Afghanistan needed peace and development. He asked the Islamic world to recognize Taliban government and support it to build infrastructure in the war-torn country.

Highlighting that over 20 million people in Afghanistan were living below poverty lines and needed quick humanitarian support, he appealed to the international organizations, the UNO and Muslim charities to extend their support to the people. He said Afghan population needed food and shelter and its duty of the world to support them.

Sirajul Haq made the same appeal during his visit to the Doha head office of International Union of Muslim Scholars. The Union represents known scholars of 44 Islamic countries. He highlighted the need of Ummah’s unity during his meetings with Taliban leader and religious scholars.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021