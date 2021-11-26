ANL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.91%)
ASC 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.44%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
BYCO 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
FCCL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.78%)
FFBL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
FNEL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.29%)
GGGL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
GGL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
JSCL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.38%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
MLCF 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.92%)
PACE 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
PAEL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
POWER 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.82%)
PRL 13.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.85%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
TRG 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.66%)
UNITY 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
BR100 4,497 Decreased By ▼ -60.5 (-1.33%)
BR30 18,340 Decreased By ▼ -133.5 (-0.72%)
KSE100 43,936 Decreased By ▼ -427.95 (-0.96%)
KSE30 16,939 Decreased By ▼ -184.74 (-1.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ziauddin University introduces VR Dental Simulator

Recorder Report 26 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Ziauddin University has introduced Pakistan’s first ever virtual reality (VR) Dental Simulators known as Virteasy Dental. It’s a powerful tool which is installed in the Digital Dental Lab at the Ziauddin University, College of Dentistry.

Dr Asim Hussain, Chancellor Ziauddin University inaugurated the VR Dental Simulator laboratory which enhances the educational standards and makes Ziauddin University a technology leader in Pakistan.

While addressing the management of Ziauddin University, Dr Asim Hussain said, “For the first time in the history of Pakistan, Ziauddin University introduced the VR Dental Simulator which will help students in getting technology-based learning. Ziauddin has been at the forefront of growth innovation and digitalisation and this is the 3rd project this year that we have done for digitalisation.”

“The VR Dental Simulator is the most technologically advanced 3D dental visualisation tool and is being adopted by many of the world’s leading medical schools and institutions. VR Dental Simulators are becoming an essential part of modern education. We have introduced new ways of teaching and learning methodology first ever in Pakistan by using such useful machines and technology at Ziauddin University,” he further added.

During the training and demonstration session, James Markey, Global Operation for HVR Simulations said, “Virteasy Dental is a 3D dental surgery training simulator; it bridges the missing link between theory and clinical training. Virteasy Dental covers training in several disciplines and provides an innovative approach that facilitates training in the practice of procedures and diagnosis.”

“Using the latest technologies of haptic and virtual reality, this simulator brings improvements in student training as well as in student’s assessment. It provides an innovative approach to facilitate gesture and diagnosis training, which helps in simulation-based student training and allows the candidates to be perfectly trained prior to actual clinical practice on the patients. It also allows post graduate students to polish their clinical skills using minimal resources,” he briefed students of the dentistry.

Earlier, on the occasion of launch ceremony Dr Mervyn Hosein, Principal, Ziauddin College of Dentistry in his welcome address said that Ziauddin University is a standard general university the same policies apply across our various faculties. He said advances in information technology allow us to enhance the very technique using memorable and immiscible experiences. Firstly, we had anatomage dissection table and now VR Simulator for better learning and for great experiment skills for students. Ziauddin University is the first one who brought these digital technologies into universities for better learning, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Ziauddin University Dr Asim Hussain (VR) Dental Simulators Digital Dental Lab

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Ziauddin University introduces VR Dental Simulator

Sell-off of HEC, SME Bank and PRCL: Ministries, FAs told to follow transaction timelines

Tarin for reconciling wheat stock position

Even fertiliser makers involved in hoarding: PM

PSMA says there’s no shortage of sugar in country

Fawad for ‘accountability of media’

October 2021: Average banking spreads down 48bps YoY

ECP seeks funds from govt to buy 800,000 EVMs

Tarin to launch new brokers’ regime

Hazara elders pledge support for Taliban rulers

ECC inducts Khusro, Baqir into technical body

Read more stories