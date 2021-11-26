Ziauddin University introduces VR Dental Simulator

KARACHI: Ziauddin University has introduced Pakistan’s first ever virtual reality (VR) Dental Simulators known as Virteasy Dental. It’s a powerful tool which is installed in the Digital Dental Lab at the Ziauddin University, College of Dentistry.

Dr Asim Hussain, Chancellor Ziauddin University inaugurated the VR Dental Simulator laboratory which enhances the educational standards and makes Ziauddin University a technology leader in Pakistan.

While addressing the management of Ziauddin University, Dr Asim Hussain said, “For the first time in the history of Pakistan, Ziauddin University introduced the VR Dental Simulator which will help students in getting technology-based learning. Ziauddin has been at the forefront of growth innovation and digitalisation and this is the 3rd project this year that we have done for digitalisation.”

“The VR Dental Simulator is the most technologically advanced 3D dental visualisation tool and is being adopted by many of the world’s leading medical schools and institutions. VR Dental Simulators are becoming an essential part of modern education. We have introduced new ways of teaching and learning methodology first ever in Pakistan by using such useful machines and technology at Ziauddin University,” he further added.

During the training and demonstration session, James Markey, Global Operation for HVR Simulations said, “Virteasy Dental is a 3D dental surgery training simulator; it bridges the missing link between theory and clinical training. Virteasy Dental covers training in several disciplines and provides an innovative approach that facilitates training in the practice of procedures and diagnosis.”

“Using the latest technologies of haptic and virtual reality, this simulator brings improvements in student training as well as in student’s assessment. It provides an innovative approach to facilitate gesture and diagnosis training, which helps in simulation-based student training and allows the candidates to be perfectly trained prior to actual clinical practice on the patients. It also allows post graduate students to polish their clinical skills using minimal resources,” he briefed students of the dentistry.

Earlier, on the occasion of launch ceremony Dr Mervyn Hosein, Principal, Ziauddin College of Dentistry in his welcome address said that Ziauddin University is a standard general university the same policies apply across our various faculties. He said advances in information technology allow us to enhance the very technique using memorable and immiscible experiences. Firstly, we had anatomage dissection table and now VR Simulator for better learning and for great experiment skills for students. Ziauddin University is the first one who brought these digital technologies into universities for better learning, he added.

