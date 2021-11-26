SC rejects Sindh’s report on deaths in Thar case

KARACHI: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday has rejected the Sindh government’s report on the provision of health services in the desert area of Thar.

The hearing of the case pertaining to the deaths of children owing to malnutrition in Tharparkar was conducted at SC Karachi Registry.

The bench remarked that Sindh government has failed to implement court orders in the case, on which the secretary Health assured the court that he will personally visit Thar and ensure the provision of health facilities.

The court ordered the provincial government to ensure the provision of all health-related facilities at the Mithi Civil Hospital. Availability of the latest equipment should be made available at the operation theatre of the hospital.

Action should be taken against the ghost and absent doctors and lady health workers should be made available in the region.

The court also directed to slap ban over the transfer of doctors and paramedical staff from Tharparkar for at least three years. Apex court has sought a progress report on its guidelines within a month.