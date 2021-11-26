IDLO’s annual meeting of ‘Assembly of Parties’ held

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ambassador to Italy, Jauhar Saleem, in his capacity as the President of the International Development Law Organisation (IDLO), presided over the annual meeting of the Assembly of Parties, which is the highest decision-making forum of the organisation. Italian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Marina Sereni, director general IDLO, ambassadors/permanent representatives of member countries, president UNIDROIT, Members Board of Advisors and representatives from FAO, IFAD and WFP attended the meeting.

Consisting of 38 member parties, IDLO is an international intergovernmental organisation devoted to the promoting rule of law to further the global goals of peace and sustainable development and is striving for making justice systems more effective and responsive to people’s needs and respectful of their human rights.

Pakistan was elected the President of the organisation last year for a three-year term from 2021 to 2023. Pakistan’s presidency of the organisation came at a critical juncture, as the organisation is in the process of diversifying and enhancing its scope of work to include thematic areas of economic development, climate justice, food security and well-being for all in its domain of work.

During this presidency, Pakistan has spearheaded the transition of the organisation in the first year of its new Strategic Cycle which envision to make IDLO one of the global leaders and champions of SDG 16 (peace, justice & strong institutions).

Ever-since assuming the presidency, Ambassador Jauhar Saleem has advocated the need to enhance work in the field of combating corruption and helping countries put in place systems and mechanisms to fight embezzlement of public fund, curb illegal flows and recover stolen wealth from developing countries. During the annual Assembly session, the ambassador expressed his satisfaction on IDLO’s growing interest and work in the field of combat of corruption.

In his keynote address, Ambassador Jauhar Saleem also congratulated the organisation on IDLO’s growing footprint and at the international forums, including the UN General Assembly, Food Systems Summit, Human Rights Council, G-20 and the Cop-26.

The ambassador was pleased to share with the Member States that IDLO has become one of the leading organsations of the world to achieve gender parity in its senior management team, with women now constituted 50% of the senior leadership team.

Ambassador Jauhar Saleem’s emphasised on the need to help developing countries put in place requisite systems, legal procedures, and technological tools for curbing corruption and promoting transparency and accountability and enhancing international cooperation towards recovery of stolen wealth, were appreciated and echoed by many Member Countries including the US, China and Italy.

He also highlighted the challenges faced by the justice seekers globally that have been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and underscored the importance of easing access of justice, especially to women, children, and the most vulnerable segments of societies. He also emphasised that peace and sustainable development can only be achieved through rule of law, and empowerment of the least powerful.

The Assembly also welcomed Mauritania as the newest member of IDLO.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021