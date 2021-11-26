ANL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.91%)
ASC 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.44%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
BYCO 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
FCCL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.78%)
FFBL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
FNEL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.29%)
GGGL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
GGL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
JSCL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.38%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
MLCF 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.92%)
PACE 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
PAEL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
POWER 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.82%)
PRL 13.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.85%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
TRG 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.66%)
UNITY 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
BR100 4,497 Decreased By ▼ -60.5 (-1.33%)
BR30 18,340 Decreased By ▼ -133.5 (-0.72%)
KSE100 43,936 Decreased By ▼ -427.95 (-0.96%)
KSE30 16,939 Decreased By ▼ -184.74 (-1.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IDLO’s annual meeting of ‘Assembly of Parties’ held

Recorder Report 26 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ambassador to Italy, Jauhar Saleem, in his capacity as the President of the International Development Law Organisation (IDLO), presided over the annual meeting of the Assembly of Parties, which is the highest decision-making forum of the organisation. Italian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Marina Sereni, director general IDLO, ambassadors/permanent representatives of member countries, president UNIDROIT, Members Board of Advisors and representatives from FAO, IFAD and WFP attended the meeting.

Consisting of 38 member parties, IDLO is an international intergovernmental organisation devoted to the promoting rule of law to further the global goals of peace and sustainable development and is striving for making justice systems more effective and responsive to people’s needs and respectful of their human rights.

Pakistan was elected the President of the organisation last year for a three-year term from 2021 to 2023. Pakistan’s presidency of the organisation came at a critical juncture, as the organisation is in the process of diversifying and enhancing its scope of work to include thematic areas of economic development, climate justice, food security and well-being for all in its domain of work.

During this presidency, Pakistan has spearheaded the transition of the organisation in the first year of its new Strategic Cycle which envision to make IDLO one of the global leaders and champions of SDG 16 (peace, justice & strong institutions).

Ever-since assuming the presidency, Ambassador Jauhar Saleem has advocated the need to enhance work in the field of combating corruption and helping countries put in place systems and mechanisms to fight embezzlement of public fund, curb illegal flows and recover stolen wealth from developing countries. During the annual Assembly session, the ambassador expressed his satisfaction on IDLO’s growing interest and work in the field of combat of corruption.

In his keynote address, Ambassador Jauhar Saleem also congratulated the organisation on IDLO’s growing footprint and at the international forums, including the UN General Assembly, Food Systems Summit, Human Rights Council, G-20 and the Cop-26.

The ambassador was pleased to share with the Member States that IDLO has become one of the leading organsations of the world to achieve gender parity in its senior management team, with women now constituted 50% of the senior leadership team.

Ambassador Jauhar Saleem’s emphasised on the need to help developing countries put in place requisite systems, legal procedures, and technological tools for curbing corruption and promoting transparency and accountability and enhancing international cooperation towards recovery of stolen wealth, were appreciated and echoed by many Member Countries including the US, China and Italy.

He also highlighted the challenges faced by the justice seekers globally that have been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and underscored the importance of easing access of justice, especially to women, children, and the most vulnerable segments of societies. He also emphasised that peace and sustainable development can only be achieved through rule of law, and empowerment of the least powerful.

The Assembly also welcomed Mauritania as the newest member of IDLO.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Jauhar Saleem IDLO International Development Law Organisation UNIDROIT Marina Sereni

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

IDLO’s annual meeting of ‘Assembly of Parties’ held

Sell-off of HEC, SME Bank and PRCL: Ministries, FAs told to follow transaction timelines

Tarin for reconciling wheat stock position

Even fertiliser makers involved in hoarding: PM

PSMA says there’s no shortage of sugar in country

Fawad for ‘accountability of media’

October 2021: Average banking spreads down 48bps YoY

ECP seeks funds from govt to buy 800,000 EVMs

Tarin to launch new brokers’ regime

Hazara elders pledge support for Taliban rulers

ECC inducts Khusro, Baqir into technical body

Read more stories