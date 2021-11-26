Sindh govt forces 7,000 NGOs to shut down

Karachi: Some 7,000 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have been shut down because of failing to comply with the rules and regulations, as a total of 12043 NGOs are registered in the province, the concerned minister told the Sindh Assembly on Thursday.

The cabinet has cancelled the registration of 7000 NGOs after reviewing the concerned department’s reports, Muhammad Sajid Jokhio, Sindh Social Welfare Minister replied during a questions and answers session of the house.

For financial aid, he said, the government receives applications from NGOs, which are granted after reviewing them in line with the rules. “So far, some 21 NGOs have been given financial grants,” he added.

The Social Welfare Department, he said, faces a dearth of employees. “About 52 persons have been appointed on death quota,” he told the house. MMA’s Syed Abdul Rashid raised again the issue of gunshots that left a kid “crippled” and one injured, while people of Lyari were protesting against the K-Electric for electricity cutoff to the locality.

“Immediately, I talked to rangers, police and Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh about the gunfire at protestors,” he told the legislature on a call attention notice, fearing that the entire locality witnesses suspicious people roaming around.

Imtiaz Shaikh in reply to the notice told the house that some of the protestors attacked the K-Electric office on which guards opened gunfire in the air.

Two motor bikers meantime also shot fires that left three people injured, he said, adding that the incident took place on Nov 22, when people were protesting against power cuts.

An FIR, he said, has been filed with the police against the unknown persons. He assured the house of further process on the incident.

The officials of K-Electric told that Lyari consumers owe some Rs8 billion of electricity bills to the company. “We are soon calling a meeting to solve the issue,” Imtiaz Shaikh said.

Earlier, legislators called for a probe into “suicide” of Nosheen Kazmi, a student of Chandka Medical College, Larkana. She was reportedly found hanging dead in her hostel room.

The house also adopted the Sindh Food (Amendment) Bill; Education City (Amendment) Bill and the Sindh Mines and Minerals Governance Bill.

It also referred an amendment bill to the sales tax law to the house concerned committee for further deliberations. The committee will present its report in the assembly on the bill in two weeks.

The house also tabled an audit report for 2019-20, which was referred to the public accounts committee for deliberations.

The house will now meet on Friday at 2 pm.

