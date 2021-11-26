Citizen’s Portal: Governor reviews performance of federal departments

KARACHI: The Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday summoned 83 provincial heads of Federal Departments and other officers at the Governor’s House and reviewed the performance of the departments regarding the measures taken to redress complaints on Citizen’s Portal. He also issued directions for immediate resolution of public complaints.

Governor Sindh said that the Pakistan Citizen’s Portal was the vision of the Prime Minister and it has proved to be the most swiftest and trusted mode for complaints redressal, good governance and service delivery.

It was informed at the meeting that during the third quarter of 2021 (1st July to 30th September 2021), the performance of 83 offices/ organisations of Federal Government (whose dashboards are accessible) working in the Sindh Province have been evaluated. According to the details 24,962 complaints were received. Out of 83 departments/ offices, performance of 72 was found normal/ satisfactory. However, remaining are under minor and major observations. It was further informed that 96 percent departments have resolved their complaints in time.

As per the break-up, out of 11,755 complaints received against power supply companies and 10,920 stood resolved; out of 1080 complaints lodged against FIA, 1050 were resolved; out of 309 against HEC, 299 disposed of; out of 4690 complaints against SSGC, 3868 stood resolved etc.

The Governor Sindh urged upon the head of the organisations to appoint qualified, capable and experienced focal persons for PCP handling. “The capacity building of the focal persons shall also be ensured by way of trainings and refresher courses by the respective departments,” he added.

The government officers have further been directed to register complaints of the weak segments through their dashboards. The officers have also been given special instructions to facilitate senior citizens, widows, women and special persons.

It is pertinent to mention here that Governor’s Secretariats have been assigned for monitoring and evaluation of the Federal Government’s departments through the dashboards, which are functioning in the territorial limits of the respective province. The review report ensuring the efficiency, effectiveness and pace of the system, are also required to be submitted as a quarterly statement to the Prime Minister office.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021