ANL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.91%)
ASC 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.44%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
BYCO 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
FCCL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.78%)
FFBL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
FNEL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.29%)
GGGL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
GGL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
JSCL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.38%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
MLCF 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.92%)
PACE 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
PAEL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
POWER 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.82%)
PRL 13.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.85%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
TRG 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.66%)
UNITY 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
BR100 4,497 Decreased By ▼ -60.5 (-1.33%)
BR30 18,340 Decreased By ▼ -133.5 (-0.72%)
KSE100 43,936 Decreased By ▼ -427.95 (-0.96%)
KSE30 16,939 Decreased By ▼ -184.74 (-1.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
Europe Power: Spot prices ease on rising wind supply

Reuters 26 Nov 2021

PARIS: Prompt prices fell on the European wholesale power market on Thursday, with wind power supply expected to rise across the region while demand is expected to fall.

German Friday baseload fell 9% to 205.75 euros ($230.87) a megawatt hour (MWh) by 0931 GMT.

The equivalent French contract dropped 9% to 283 euros.

The residual load is expected to drop throughout the region on Friday, amid strengthening wind power supply and reduced demand, Refinitiv analysts said.

“On the thermal side, we expect improved lignite capacity in Germany, but reduced nuclear capacity in France,” they added.

German wind power supply is expected to rise by 1.2 gigawatts (GW) to 14.9 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Levels are expected to come in at 13 GW on Monday before climbing above 27 GW midweek.

Wind power supply in France is forecast to rise by 3.4 GW to 7 GW day on day, the data showed.

French nuclear power availability rose 1.4 percentage points to 70.3% of installed capacity.

German power consumption is forecast to shed 890 megawatts (MW) on Friday to 63.5 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Demand in France is expected to drop by 460 MW to 68.5 GW, the data showed.

Along the curve, German baseload for delivery next year reached its highest since Oct. 6 at 139.50 euros/MWh, up 1.1%.

The equivalent French contract for 2022 delivery edged up 0.1% to 158.50 euros.

December 2021 expiry European CO2 allowances shed 0.2% to 72.76 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 was untraded after closing at $133.50 a tonne on Wednesday.

Spanish industrial production prices hit a record high in October, pushed up by soaring power costs.

