Recorder Report 26 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
First Punjab Modaraba            19-11-2021   26-11-2021    NIL                           26-11-2021
Dadex Eternit Ltd                19-11-2021   26-11-2021    NIL                           26-11-2021
Loads Ltd                        19-11-2021   26-11-2021    NIL                           26-11-2021
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd   19-11-2021   26-11-2021    NIL                           26-11-2021
Ghani Value Glass Ltd            19-11-2021   26-11-2021    60%(F)        17-11-2021      26-11-2021
United Distributors
Pakistan Ltd.                    20-11-2021   26-11-2021    NIL                           26-11-2021
Pak-Gulf Leasing
Company Ltd.                     20-11-2021   26-11-2021    NIL                           26-11-2021
Fauji Foods Ltd#                 20-11-2021   26-11-2021                                  26-11-2021
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd        15-11-2021   27-11-2021    100%(F)       11-11-2021      27-11-2021
Azgard Nine Ltd                  20-11-2021   27-11-2021    NIL                           27-11-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd      20-11-2021   27-11-2021    NIL                           27-11-2021
Shadman Cotton Mills Ltd         20-11-2021   27-11-2021    NIL                           27-11-2021
Aruj Industries Ltd              21-11-2021   27-11-2021    NIL                           27-11-2021
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd           21-11-2021   27-11-2021    NIL                           27-11-2021
S.G. Power Ltd                   24-11-2021   27-11-2021    NIL                           27-11-2021
SG Allied Businesses Ltd         24-11-2021   27-11-2021    NIL                           27-11-2021
(FATIMASC) Fatima Fertilizer
Company Ltd ***                  17-11-2021   28-11-2021
Mubarak Textile Mills Limited    25-11-2021   28-11-2021    NIL                           26-11-2021
BIPL Securities Limited#         23-11-2021   29-11-2021                                  29-11-2021
Shakarganj Ltd#                  23-11-2021   30-11-2021                                  30-11-2021
J.A . Textile Mills Limited#     24-11-2021   30-11-2021                                  30-11-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                     29-11-2021   30-11-2021
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron &
S teel Industries Ltd            26-11-2021   02-12-2021
Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd            26-11-2021   02-12-2021    6% R*         24-11-2021
Saudi Pak Leasing
Company Ltd.#                    26-11-2021   03-12-2021                                  03-12-2021
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri Bank Ltd       23-11-2021   06-12-2021
Hascol Petroleum Ltd             01-12-2021   07-12-2021    NIL                           07-12-2021
Fauji Cement Company Ltd#        03-12-2021   09-12-2021                                  09-12-2021
Tri-Pack Films Ltd###            05-12-2021   11-12-2021
Johnson & Phillips
(Pakistan) Ltd                   06-12-2021   13-12-2021    NIL                           13-12-2021
Summit Bank Limited              07-12-2021   14-12-2021    NIL                           14-12-2021
Wyeth Pakistan Ltd#              08-12-2021   15-12-2021                                  15-12-2021
Flying Cement Company Ltd#       09-12-2021   15-12-2021                                  15-12-2021
(KELSC4) K-E lectric Ltd         10-12-2021   17-12-2021
Unity Foods Limitted             13-12-2021   17-12-2021    20.12% R##    09-12-2021
First Equity Modaraba            11-12-2021   20-12-2021    5%(F)         09-12-2021      21-12-2021
East West Insurance
Company Ltd                      16-12-2021   20-12-2021    15% B         14-12-2021
Archroma Pakistan Ltd            23-12-2021   30-12-2021    900%(F)       21-12-2021      30-12-2021
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.60/- per share *

Book Closure for Substaintial Acquisition of Voting Shares ###

Book Closure for Final Redemption Payment ***

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.17/- per share ##

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

