ANL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.91%)
ASC 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.44%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
BYCO 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
FCCL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.78%)
FFBL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
FNEL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.29%)
GGGL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
GGL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
JSCL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.38%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
MLCF 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.92%)
PACE 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
PAEL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
POWER 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.82%)
PRL 13.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.85%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
TRG 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.66%)
UNITY 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
BR100 4,497 Decreased By ▼ -60.5 (-1.33%)
BR30 18,340 Decreased By ▼ -133.5 (-0.72%)
KSE100 43,936 Decreased By ▼ -427.95 (-0.96%)
KSE30 16,939 Decreased By ▼ -184.74 (-1.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
Sterling steadies as investors wait for signs from BoE's Bailey

Reuters 25 Nov 2021

LONDON: Sterling steadied on Thursday close to a 2021 low against the dollar, supported by expectations of a rate hike in the United States, while investors awaited for a Bank of England Governor's speech later in the day.

Analysts and investors are looking for signs on whether the Bank of England will hike rates in its Dec. 16 meeting.

Markets broadly expect the central bank to raise interest rates next month. But everything could happen, analysts said.

The BoE wrong-footed many investors when it kept policy steady at record lows in its November meeting, following comments from Andrew Bailey in October that policymakers "will have to act" to head off inflation.

"We continue to expect the bank to tighten next month, by 15 basis points. It will be interesting to determine how Governor Bailey deals with close questioning in the wake of marching the market up the rate hill this month only to disappoint those expecting a hike," said Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at CIBC.

BoE policymaker Silvana Tenreyro said on Wednesday she was thinking "more in the medium term" on the question of when the central bank should start to raise interest rates from their pandemic emergency low. Tenreyro was one of seven members of the nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee who voted to keep borrowing costs on hold earlier this month.

Sterling hits fresh 2021 low versus dollar

The pound flattened versus the dollar to $1.3331 at 0940 GMT, after hitting its lowest level versus the greenback since December 2020 in the previous day.

Analysts said recent moves versus the dollar have been a reflection of the strengthening dollar on the expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates.

Against the euro, sterling edged 0.1% lower at 84.15 pence, remaining close to a 21-month high of 83.80 touched on Monday against the weakening single currency, hit by new COVID-19 restrictions across the region.

"The focus has moved on from GBP this week as the dollar stays strong across the board and continental Europe suffers fourth waves in the pandemic," ING analysts said.

Sterling

