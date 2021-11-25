ANL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.91%)
ASC 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.44%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
BYCO 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
FCCL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.78%)
FFBL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
FNEL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.29%)
GGGL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
GGL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
JSCL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.38%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
MLCF 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.92%)
PACE 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
PAEL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
POWER 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.82%)
PRL 13.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.85%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
TRG 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.66%)
UNITY 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
BR100 4,497 Decreased By ▼ -60.5 (-1.33%)
BR30 18,340 Decreased By ▼ -133.5 (-0.72%)
KSE100 43,936 Decreased By ▼ -427.95 (-0.96%)
KSE30 16,939 Decreased By ▼ -184.74 (-1.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK blue-chip shares rise for fourth day as miners support

Reuters 25 Nov 2021

UK's blue-chip index crept higher for a fourth session on Thursday as gains in mining stocks offset losses stemming from ex-dividend trading, while pub group Mitchells rose as its sales surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

The FTSE 100 index gained 0.2%, with the industrial metal and mining index rising as iron ore prices rallied on hopes of a rebound in Chinese demand.

However, further gains were checked by declines in Vodafone and Imperial Brands as they traded without entitlement for dividend.

Mitchells & Butlers rose 1.6% after jumping as much as 7.7% earlier. The company said that sales in recent weeks have been higher than before the pandemic, but warned of challenges ahead due to rising costs for staff and utilities.

"It's by no means out of the woods," said Matt Britzman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. "Ongoing cost pressures due to rising energy costs are expected to remain, and footfall has been slow to recover in city centres and traditional pubs."

An industry group warned on Wednesday that Britain could face a shortage of alcohol this Christmas unless the government steps up its efforts to address a lack of heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers.

Commodity-linked shares lift FTSE 100

The exporter-oriented FTSE 100 has also benefitted from a slide in the sterling to 11-month lows this week amid expectations of a U.S. rate hike.

Investors will look for hints on Bank of England's rate hike plans in December, with Governor Andrew Bailey set to speak in the afternoon.

UK midcap stocks rose 0.3% after a four-session losing run, with Vivo Energy surging 20.1% on news that commodities trader Vitol will buy the company in a deal valued at roughly $2.3 billion.

Hochschild Mining jumped 24.1% after it said its key mines in Peru would continue to operate after the South American country allowed miners to seek extensions for mines.

FTSE 100

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

UK blue-chip shares rise for fourth day as miners support

Nasla Tower demolition: Karachi commissioner seeks 50 days' time to carry out SC's order

Pakistan condemns extrajudicial killings of 3 more Kashmiris in IIOJK

Pakistan's rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Oil steady, focus on OPEC+ response to US-led oil release

Amid strike-call, PSO and Shell say these petrol stations are still operating

India's Reliance, Saudi Aramco call off $15bn deal amid valuation differences, sources say

Mominul tells Bangladesh to 'close ears' ahead of Pakistan Tests

Supply of 1,400MW: Govt finalises new PPAA, ICA with KE

Slow pace of economic uplift a source of concern: SBP

4-5pc growth projected

Read more stories