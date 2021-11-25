ANL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.91%)
ASC 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.44%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
BYCO 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
FCCL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.78%)
FFBL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
FNEL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.29%)
GGGL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
GGL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
JSCL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.38%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
MLCF 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.92%)
PACE 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
PAEL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
POWER 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.82%)
PRL 13.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.85%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
TRG 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.66%)
UNITY 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
BR100 4,497 Decreased By ▼ -60.5 (-1.33%)
BR30 18,340 Decreased By ▼ -133.5 (-0.72%)
KSE100 43,936 Decreased By ▼ -427.95 (-0.96%)
KSE30 16,939 Decreased By ▼ -184.74 (-1.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Turkish lira holds ground after week's volatile selloff

Reuters 25 Nov 2021

ISTANBUL: Turkey's lira was flat on Thursday after a historic slide to record lows this week that was triggered by President Tayyip Erdogan's defence of interest rate cuts, despite widespread criticism of his policy direction.

Central bankers, regulators and lenders were set to meet later in the day to discuss the market turmoil. Separately, officials told Reuters that Erdogan has ignored appeals, even from within his government, to reverse policy.

The lira was worth 12.09 versus the dollar by 1044 GMT, after having firmed as much as 2% to 11.85 in early trade. It hit an all-time weakest level of 13.45 on Tuesday.

Before the rebound, the currency hit record lows against the U.S. currency in 11 consecutive sessions. It has lost as much as 45% of its value this year, with around half of those losses occurring since the start of last week.

Fixed income markets looked more cautious with the cost of insuring exposure to the country's sovereign debt through credit default swaps nudging 1 basis point higher from Wednesday's close to 478 bps, while longer-dated dollar denominated sovereign dollar bonds edged lower.

Turkish lira edges back from record lows in early trade

Officials from Turkey's central bank, its BDDK banking watchdog and the banking association were to meet on Thursday to discuss recent developments in the economy, a banking source told Reuters, after the lira slide.

The central bank was set to release at 1100 GMT the minutes of last week's monetary policy committee meeting, where it lowered its policy interest rate by 100 basis points, bringing cuts since September to 400 points.

Many Turks, already grappling with inflation of around 20%, fear price rises will accelerate. Opposition politicians have accused Erdogan of dragging the country towards disaster.

Erdogan has defended central bank policy and vowed to win his "economic war of independence", having pressured the central bank to move to an aggressive easing cycle with the goal of boosting exports, investment and jobs.

But many economists have described the rate cuts as reckless and opposition politicians called for immediate elections. Turks told Reuters the dizzying currency collapse was upending their household budgets and plans for the future.

lira

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Turkish lira holds ground after week's volatile selloff

Nasla Tower demolition: Karachi commissioner seeks 50 days' time to carry out SC's order

Pakistan condemns extrajudicial killings of 3 more Kashmiris in IIOJK

Pakistan's rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Oil steady, focus on OPEC+ response to US-led oil release

Amid strike-call, PSO and Shell say these petrol stations are still operating

India's Reliance, Saudi Aramco call off $15bn deal amid valuation differences, sources say

Mominul tells Bangladesh to 'close ears' ahead of Pakistan Tests

Supply of 1,400MW: Govt finalises new PPAA, ICA with KE

Slow pace of economic uplift a source of concern: SBP

4-5pc growth projected

Read more stories