ANL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.21%)
ASL 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.07%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.89%)
BYCO 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.59%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.78%)
FFBL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
FFL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
FNEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.9%)
GGGL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.26%)
GGL 30.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.92%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
JSCL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.06%)
KEL 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.24%)
MDTL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.89%)
MLCF 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.13%)
NETSOL 97.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.12%)
PACE 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.13%)
PIBTL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
POWER 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.93%)
PRL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.9%)
PTC 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
SNGP 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.97%)
TELE 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
TRG 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-3.1%)
UNITY 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.87%)
BR100 4,483 Decreased By ▼ -73.88 (-1.62%)
BR30 18,202 Decreased By ▼ -271.26 (-1.47%)
KSE100 43,839 Decreased By ▼ -524.23 (-1.18%)
KSE30 16,894 Decreased By ▼ -229.81 (-1.34%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
South Korean stocks end near one-week low on hawkish Fed, BOK rate hike

  • The Korean won ended down and the benchmark bond yield also fell
Reuters 25 Nov 2021

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended at a near one-week low on Thursday, as minutes of the US Federal Reserve's last meeting revealed a hawkish tilt on the board, while the Bank of Korea's rate hike and upgrade in 2022 inflation forecast bolstered bets for further tightening.

** The Korean won ended down and the benchmark bond yield also fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed 14.02 points, or 0.47%, lower at 2,980.27, extending the declines to a third straight session.

** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 1.47% and 1.67%, respectively, leading declines, while battery maker LG Chem also slid 1.07%.

** The country's central bank raised interest rates and sharply revised up its inflation outlook for next year to 2.0% on Thursday, as concerns about rising household debt and consumer prices grew.

** That comes after a rate hike in New Zealand, the second time in two months, and various Fed policymakers saying they would be open to speeding up the taper of their bond-buying programme and increasing rates if inflation woes lingered.

** "Hawkish tone in Fed minutes and the renomination of Fed Chair Jerome Powell that strengthened dollar are having unfavourable impacts on emerging markets," said Bookook Securities' analyst Lee Won.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 94.4 billion won ($79.34 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,190.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.31% lower than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,189.9, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,190.6.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.24 points to 108.64.

** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.2 basis points to 2.362%.

South Korean shares

