Pakistan condemns extrajudicial killings of three more Kashmiris in IIOJK

Strongly condemning the recent extrajudicial killings of three more Kashmiris, Pakistan has said that 35 innocent people have been martyred by the Indian occupation forces in less than two months in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a press release issued on Thursday, the Foreign Office (FO) said that Indian occupation forces are committing grave crimes against the Kashmiri people in fake encounters and so-called “cordon and search operations”.

"No amount of Indian sophistry can obfuscate the Indian state-terrorism perpetuated with shameless impunity in IIOJK. Nor could use of brutal force ever succeed in breaking the will of the Kashmiri people struggling for their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UNSC resolutions," FO said.

The statement further said that the comprehensive dossier presented by Pakistan in September this year provided "incontrovertible evidence of the gross and systematic human rights violations and crimes against humanity by Indian occupation forces in IIOJK".

Pakistan called upon the world to hold India accountable for the egregious human rights violations of the innocent Kashmiris, saying that the deteriorating situation in the occupied region poses a threat to peace and security in the region.

FO also urged the international community to play its role for peaceful and durable resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.