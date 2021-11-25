ANL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
ASC 13.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.62%)
ASL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.23%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
BYCO 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.06%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.06%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
FNEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.9%)
GGGL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
GGL 31.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
JSCL 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
KAPCO 30.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.02%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
MDTL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.89%)
MLCF 32.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 97.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
PACE 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PAEL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
POWER 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.08%)
PRL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
PTC 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.72%)
TELE 16.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.69%)
UNITY 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
WTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
BR100 4,500 Decreased By ▼ -57.69 (-1.27%)
BR30 18,332 Decreased By ▼ -140.93 (-0.76%)
KSE100 43,978 Decreased By ▼ -385.83 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,952 Decreased By ▼ -172.26 (-1.01%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
West Indies hang on to reach lunch at 125-7 against Sri Lanka

AFP Updated 25 Nov 2021

GALLE: The West Indies put up spirited resistance on the final day of the first Test against Sri Lanka on Thursday, losing just one wicket in the morning session as they battled to save a draw.

The visitors, chasing an academic 348 to win having lost six quick wickets late on day four, reached 125-7 in Galle at lunch with Nkrumah Bonner unbeaten on 42 and Rahkeem Cornwall on five.

At the start of the day, Sri Lanka needed just four wickets to go 1-0 up in the two-match series and retain the Sobers-Tissera Trophy, but with dark clouds hovering, they were looking to finish off the West Indies' tail quickly.

However, Joshua da Silva and Bonner put together the West Indies' highest partnership of the match, exactly 100, to keep the Sri Lankans at bay.

Despite the wicket offering plenty of assistance, the two batsmen tackled the Sri Lankan spin threat well with clever use of footwork.

Three chances were also put down with Pathum Nissanka the guilty party each time.

It was a crucial seventh-wicket partnership for the tourists after they had been reduced to 18 for six on day four.

At that point, the West Indies were in danger of being shot out for their lowest score in Test cricket with the game ending inside four days.

Their lowest total was 47 all out against England in Jamaica in 2004.

Sri Lanka did dismiss da Silva 15 minutes before lunch, caught at slip by Dhananjaya de Silva with the score on 118, to give Lasith Embuldeniya his third wicket in the innings.

De Silva's 54 came off 129 balls and contained five fours.

Bonner on 41 was given out leg before wicket to Ramesh Mendis but the batsman successfully overturned the decision on review.

