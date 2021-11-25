ANL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
Nov 25, 2021
Tokyo shares open higher on strong US data

AFP 25 Nov 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo's key Nikkei index opened higher Thursday after solid US indicators boosted Wall Street shares, with a rising dollar also encouraging investors.

The Nikkei 225 index added 0.62 percent, or 180.35 points, to 29,483.01 in early trade, while the broader Topix index firmed 0.43 percent, or 8.59 points, to 2,027.71.

The dollar was at 115.42 yen, compared with 115.41 yen in New York late Wednesday, maintaining gains made since Tuesday when the US currency broke the 115 yen mark for the first time in more than four years.

Tokyo shares open lower following Dow's loss

Fresh, stronger-than-expected US indicators, including consumer data and jobless claims that hit the lowest level for over five decades, boosted market sentiment.

The S&P ended close to a new record finish although the Dow edged down, but it was enough to send the Tokyo market higher at the open.

The dollar's rise was also encouraging buying of exporters, such as automakers and semiconductor related issues, analysts said.

"Investors are buying high-tech issues in Tokyo after US technology shares gained overnight," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

"The market is in the process of factoring in a US rate hike in the middle of next year, and the latest data justified the thinking," the brokerage added.

Still, technical charts suggest the overall direction of the Tokyo market remains uncertain, forcing investors to sift through individual shares for bargains rather than buying across the board, the brokerage said.

Among major shares, high-tech investor SoftBank Group added 1.99 percent to 6,727 yen.

Chipmaker Murata Manufacturing firmed 0.53 percent to 8,756 yen.

Gamemaker Nintendo added 0.44 percent to 50,720 yen. Sony Group rose 1.17 percent to 14,230 yen.

Toyota added 0.21 percent to 2,129 yen. Honda rose 1.65 percent to 3,330 yen.

Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing rose 1.11 percent to 73,700 yen.

Top air carrier ANA Holdings plunged 5.99 percent to 2,463.5 yen after the firm announced a decision to issue convertible bonds to finance reform programmes.

Rival Japan Airlines also fell 2.76 percent to 2,259 yen.

