Hong Kong stocks down at open

AFP 25 Nov 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell at the open of trade Thursday morning as minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting suggested it would taper its vast bond-buying financial support quicker than expected.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.16 percent, or 38.85 points, to 24,646.65.

The Shanghai Composite Index was marginally down, easing 1.38 points to 3,591.32, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged down 0.15 percent, or 3.87 points, to 2,516.61.

