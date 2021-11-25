ANL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
ASC 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.44%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
BYCO 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FCCL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.33%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.79%)
FNEL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
GGGL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
GGL 31.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
MDTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.13%)
MLCF 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.35%)
NETSOL 97.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PACE 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PAEL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.34%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
POWER 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.08%)
PRL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
SNGP 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.62%)
TRG 90.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.32%)
UNITY 25.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.91%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
BR100 4,507 Decreased By ▼ -50.75 (-1.11%)
BR30 18,346 Decreased By ▼ -127.18 (-0.69%)
KSE100 43,983 Decreased By ▼ -380.69 (-0.86%)
KSE30 16,949 Decreased By ▼ -174.8 (-1.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
Turkish lira rebounds after hitting record lows

Reuters 25 Nov 2021

ISTANBUL: Turkey's lira continued its recovery on Thursday after a historic slide to record lows this week triggered by President Tayyip Erdogan's defence of interest rate cuts.

The lira traded at 11.85 at 0400 GMT, firming some 1.9% from a close of 12.0820 on Wednesday.

It hit its weakest level of 13.45 against the greenback on Tuesday.

Lira drops 3% near record low as Turkey stumbles into unknown

The currency hit all-time lows against the dollar in all 11 consecutive sessions before Wednesday and has lost as much as 45% of its value this year, with around half of those losses occurring since the start of last week.

lira

