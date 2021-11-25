ANL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
ASC 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.51%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
BYCO 6.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.28%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
FNEL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
GGGL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 6.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.24%)
MDTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.13%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.8%)
NETSOL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.26%)
PACE 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.13%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
POWER 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.08%)
PRL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
SNGP 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
TRG 89.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.83%)
UNITY 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
WTL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
BR100 4,501 Decreased By ▼ -56.42 (-1.24%)
BR30 18,316 Decreased By ▼ -156.65 (-0.85%)
KSE100 43,956 Decreased By ▼ -407.62 (-0.92%)
KSE30 16,925 Decreased By ▼ -198.59 (-1.16%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
Australia shares flat as gains in miners cushion subdued financials

Reuters 25 Nov 2021

Australian shares were largely unchanged on Thursday, as gains in local miners on rising iron ore prices were offset by losses in financial stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.09% to 7,392.6 by 0002 GMT.

Mining stocks rose about 1% and were the biggest boost to the main index, after the benchmark iron ore futures jumped 5.8% extending on a 10% jump from the previous session.

Sector heavyweights BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue gained between 1% and 2.8%, with Foretscue touching its highest level since Sept. 14.

Australia tech stocks rose 1.5% despite a mixed Wall Street session overnight, with EML Payments rising over 16% to track its best day since February, after Ireland's central bank allowed its unit to sign new customers and launch new programs.

Afterpay was also among top gainers on the sub-index, rising 3.2% - tracking a 2.4% jump in Square on Wednesday.

Bucking the trend, financials fell for a second consecutive session and were down by 0.6%, with all of the "Big Four" banks in the red.

Shares of National Australia Bank was down about 1%, even after the country's competition watchdog approved its acquisition of Citi's local consumer business.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.8% to 12,868.4, with the country's biggest company by market value, Fisher & Paykel, hitting a two-month high on upbeat results.

New Zealand also posted a monthly trade deficit for the month of October, a day after the country's central bank lifted interest rates for the second time in as many months amid rising inflationary pressures and easing coronavirus curbs.

Australian shares

