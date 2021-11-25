ANL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
ASC 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.51%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
BYCO 6.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.28%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
FNEL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
GGGL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 6.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.24%)
MDTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.13%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.8%)
NETSOL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.26%)
PACE 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.13%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
POWER 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.08%)
PRL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
SNGP 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
TRG 89.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.83%)
UNITY 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
WTL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
BR100 4,501 Decreased By ▼ -56.78 (-1.25%)
BR30 18,321 Decreased By ▼ -151.8 (-0.82%)
KSE100 43,949 Decreased By ▼ -414.23 (-0.93%)
KSE30 16,924 Decreased By ▼ -199.7 (-1.17%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares to open flat, NZ rises

Reuters 25 Nov 2021

Australian shares are set to open flat on Thursday as investors are likely to remain on the sidelines after a mixed Wall Street session overnight, while local miners are expected to rise after a jump in iron ore prices.

The local share price index futures were largely unchanged, with a 0.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark fell 0.2% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% to 12,791.63 by 2122 GMT.

Australian shares

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Australia shares to open flat, NZ rises

PM speaks about price hike, steps up criticism of Sharifs

Slow pace of economic uplift a source of concern: SBP

4-5pc growth projected

7-9pc inflation projection with multiple upside risks

Supply of 1,400MW: Govt finalises new PPAA, ICA with KE

Special Cell set up to support Afghanistan financially

Tarin tells ministry to build up strategic reserves of sugar

Body formed to enhance oil storage capacity at Keamari

Pakistan's anti-smog squads target factories as winter sets in

PC board all set to approve reserve price of HEC

Read more stories