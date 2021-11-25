ANL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.49%)
ASC 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.44%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
BYCO 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
FCCL 17.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.11%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
FNEL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
GGGL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
GGL 31.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.42%)
HUMNL 6.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 17.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
MDTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.13%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.8%)
NETSOL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.26%)
PACE 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.13%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
POWER 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.08%)
PRL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
SNGP 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.14%)
TRG 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
UNITY 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
WTL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
BR100 4,501 Decreased By ▼ -56.59 (-1.24%)
BR30 18,333 Decreased By ▼ -139.7 (-0.76%)
KSE100 43,945 Decreased By ▼ -418.5 (-0.94%)
KSE30 16,924 Decreased By ▼ -200.22 (-1.17%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold edges higher as dollar eases; hawkish Fed limits gains

Reuters 25 Nov 2021

Gold prices edged up on Thursday as the dollar eased slightly, but comments from US Federal Reserve policymakers suggesting the central bank could accelerate stimulus tapering weighed on the metal and kept it well below the key $1,800 mark.

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,792.05 per ounce by 0137 GMT, after slipping to its lowest since Nov. 4 on Wednesday. US gold futures added 0.4% to $1,791.70.

  • The dollar index edged 0.1% lower off its highest in 16 months hit on Wednesday, reducing the metal's cost to buyers holding other currencies.

Gold dips below $1,800 in Europe

  • A growing number of Fed policymakers indicated they would be open to speeding up the elimination of their bond-buying program if high inflation held and move more quickly to raise interest rates, minutes of the US central bank's last policy meeting showed..

  • An increase in interest rates should reduce bullion's appeal as higher rates raise the non-interest bearing metal's opportunity cost.

  • The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to their lowest level since 1969 last week, suggesting economic activity was accelerating.

  • A separate report from the US Commerce Department on Wednesday showed gross domestic product rose at a 2.1% rate in the third quarter.

  • Price pressures heated up in October, with the US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile food and energy components, increasing 0.4%.

  • The European Central Bank must keep borrowing costs in check as the coronavirus pandemic drags on and there is no sign that inflation is getting out of control, ECB board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday.

  • Spot silver rose 0.5% to $23.64 per ounce. Platinum gained 1.2% to $986.27 and palladium XPD= was up 0.7% at$1,864.29.

Gold Prices Spot gold bullion

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Gold edges higher as dollar eases; hawkish Fed limits gains

PM speaks about price hike, steps up criticism of Sharifs

Slow pace of economic uplift a source of concern: SBP

4-5pc growth projected

7-9pc inflation projection with multiple upside risks

Supply of 1,400MW: Govt finalises new PPAA, ICA with KE

Special Cell set up to support Afghanistan financially

Tarin tells ministry to build up strategic reserves of sugar

Body formed to enhance oil storage capacity at Keamari

Pakistan's anti-smog squads target factories as winter sets in

PC board all set to approve reserve price of HEC

Read more stories