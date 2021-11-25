PTI govt fulfilling its promises, says CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the PTI government is fulfilling its promises while those involved in the politics of levelling allegations have no future.

Talking to MPAs, the CM maintained that the defeated elements have resorted to hatch conspiracies from the day first but the journey of development and public welfare will continue under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

The propagandists should realize that people cannot be served with tall claims, he continued.

The N-league targeted the institutions to achieve certain objectives in the past and its nefarious designs are again exposed, as weakening the institutions for personal benefits, is modus operandi of the N-league.

