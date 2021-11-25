Two soldiers martyred in Balochistan

QUETTA: Two Army soldiers were martyred after terrorists attacked a check post of security forces in the Balochistan area of Tump.

According to an ISPR statement released on Wednesday, “A group of externally sponsored terrorists fired onto a check post of security forces established in general area Tump, Balochistan, to prevent the movement of these terrorists into built-up areas.”

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement further said that the security forces responded with all the available weapons that resulted in heavy losses to the terrorists. “During the engagement, however, two soldiers Sepoy Naseebullah, resident of Kharan, and Sepoy Insha Allah, resident of Lakki Marwat sacrificed their lives fighting valiantly,” said the ISPR.