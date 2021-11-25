APNS concerned at remarks made by Maryam, Fawad

KARACHI: The APNS expresses its profound concern on the statement of Maryam Nawaz in which she admitted to denying some media houses advertising and the subsequent statement of the Federal Information Minister wherein he has shared figures of advertisements released to media during the tenure of the past government.

The figures released are not only partial and selective but purposefully do not include the advertisement spend of the present government.

The APNS asks the government to release the figures of advertising released to the media in the last 20 years. The APNS is of firm opinion that government advertising should never be used as a tool to influence editorial content and curb press freedom.

The APNS is of the considered opinion that through the above statement the government intends to create divisions within the ranks of the media.

The APNS has always strongly condemned and resisted all acts and policies of the past and present governments which were intended to curb freedom of press and expression by using government advertising to influence editorial content.

APNS believes that the present government should ensure that the tax payer’s money is used for release of advertisements in public interest on merit and not to punish or reward a publication.

The APNS expects the present government to encourage transparency and merit in the distribution of advertisements to the media.

