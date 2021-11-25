PFA lodges FIR against superstore

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has lodged an FIR with the Nishtar Town Police against the management of a famous superstore of the city for making its team hostage and offering resistance during a raid conducted by the Authority to confiscate expired imported honey and other products.

According to details, the PFA is collecting samples of honey for laboratory test and following blind-sampling method. The purpose of the sampling is to ensure the provision of quality and adulteration-free honey in the market.

PFA DG Rafaqat Ali Nissoana said the PFA team raided the warehouse of a famous superstore to confiscate tainted honey and other products after samples collected from the store for lab test failed to meet the standards.

However, the management of the superstore held the team hostage including Additional Director Operations (ADO) during a raid conducted by the Authority. The management committed the illegal act as the DG PFA, who was leading the team, left the venue after inspection and necessary orders.

Later, police had to intervene which got the PFA team including ADO, Deputy Director, Food Safety Officers, Assistant Food Safety Officer and other officials released from the custody of the store management after six hours.

According to the statement released by the PFA, samples of Golden Selection Raw Honey, Forest Raw Honey, Langnese Acacia Honey, Langnese Pure Bee Honey Golden Clear, Langnese Black Forest Honey, Acacia Raw Honey, Al Shifa Natural Honey, Wild Flower Honey, Buck Wheat Honey, A. Darbo Diabetiker Waldhonig, Bee Hires Natural Honey, Pak Honey 100% Pure & Natural Honey and Basin Special Quality were found not up to the mark over quality parameters in the laboratory test.

In the current year, PFA teams inspected 99 honey units and served warning notices for improvement on 47 units besides discarding 549.3kg substandard and adulterated honey.

He said that people can also lodge their complaints on the PFA portal or its toll-free number in case of witnessing adulteration and unhygienic eateries in their surroundings.

