ANL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.93%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.26%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.97%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.82%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
FFL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
FNEL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGGL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.64%)
GGL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
JSCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.14%)
KAPCO 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.07%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.12%)
MDTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.28%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.19%)
NETSOL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.78%)
PAEL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
POWER 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.16%)
PTC 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 40.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
TELE 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.65%)
TRG 90.40 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.32%)
UNITY 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.06%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,557 Decreased By ▼ -48.52 (-1.05%)
BR30 18,473 Decreased By ▼ -93.01 (-0.5%)
KSE100 44,364 Decreased By ▼ -584.82 (-1.3%)
KSE30 17,124 Decreased By ▼ -255.96 (-1.47%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PFA lodges FIR against superstore

Recorder Report 25 Nov 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has lodged an FIR with the Nishtar Town Police against the management of a famous superstore of the city for making its team hostage and offering resistance during a raid conducted by the Authority to confiscate expired imported honey and other products.

According to details, the PFA is collecting samples of honey for laboratory test and following blind-sampling method. The purpose of the sampling is to ensure the provision of quality and adulteration-free honey in the market.

PFA DG Rafaqat Ali Nissoana said the PFA team raided the warehouse of a famous superstore to confiscate tainted honey and other products after samples collected from the store for lab test failed to meet the standards.

However, the management of the superstore held the team hostage including Additional Director Operations (ADO) during a raid conducted by the Authority. The management committed the illegal act as the DG PFA, who was leading the team, left the venue after inspection and necessary orders.

Later, police had to intervene which got the PFA team including ADO, Deputy Director, Food Safety Officers, Assistant Food Safety Officer and other officials released from the custody of the store management after six hours.

According to the statement released by the PFA, samples of Golden Selection Raw Honey, Forest Raw Honey, Langnese Acacia Honey, Langnese Pure Bee Honey Golden Clear, Langnese Black Forest Honey, Acacia Raw Honey, Al Shifa Natural Honey, Wild Flower Honey, Buck Wheat Honey, A. Darbo Diabetiker Waldhonig, Bee Hires Natural Honey, Pak Honey 100% Pure & Natural Honey and Basin Special Quality were found not up to the mark over quality parameters in the laboratory test.

In the current year, PFA teams inspected 99 honey units and served warning notices for improvement on 47 units besides discarding 549.3kg substandard and adulterated honey.

He said that people can also lodge their complaints on the PFA portal or its toll-free number in case of witnessing adulteration and unhygienic eateries in their surroundings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Punjab Food Authority Rafaqat Ali Nissoana Nishtar Town Police

