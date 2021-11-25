ANL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.93%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.26%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.97%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.82%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
FFL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
FNEL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGGL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.64%)
GGL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
JSCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.14%)
KAPCO 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.07%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.12%)
MDTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.28%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.19%)
NETSOL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.78%)
PAEL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
POWER 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.16%)
PTC 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 40.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
TELE 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.65%)
TRG 90.40 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.32%)
UNITY 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.06%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,557 Decreased By ▼ -48.52 (-1.05%)
BR30 18,473 Decreased By ▼ -93.01 (-0.5%)
KSE100 44,364 Decreased By ▼ -584.82 (-1.3%)
KSE30 17,124 Decreased By ▼ -255.96 (-1.47%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NA panel approves ‘Civil Unmanned Aircraft System Bill’

Nuzhat Nazar 25 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Aviation has given nod for the legislation to regularise the use of drones and unarmed aircrafts for commercial and agriculture purposes.

The committee convened its meeting under the chairmanship of Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Choudhary, MNA.

The committee discussed “The Civil Unmanned Aircraft System Bill, 2021” in detail.

The ministry briefed the committee that drones and unmanned aircrafts were the rapidly emerging avenues of aviation and there had been a trend of regularising the same in developed countries of the world.

The drones or unmanned aircrafts were being used for several purposes such as mapping, survey, commercial photography, agriculture, as well as, deliveries.

However, in the absence of any formal guidelines, the amateur use of drones had so far been illegal in Pakistan, the committee was told.

Therefore, it was imperative to draft set of guidelines to bring the use of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles under a legal framework that was governed by an authority, the Aviation Ministry told the committee.

The ministry further informed that the proposed authority shall govern and oversee the licensing, import, production, sale, purchase and usage of the unmanned aircraft systems according to their weight, size and purpose.

The majority members of the committee voted in favour of the said bill.

The committee also considered government bills namely, “The Pakistan Airports Authority Bill, 2021” and “The Pakistan Civil Aviation Bill, 2021”.

The ministry gave a detailed briefing on these two bills and informed that the said legislation was already being implemented in the form of Ordinances.

The committee was briefed that the main purpose of both the bills was to bring segregation in the regulatory functions and the airport services-related sections of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to minimise any chances of conflict of interest.

It was further apprised that the previous laws that governed the aviation-related activities in Pakistan were drafted in 1960s and 1980s, and therefore, were obsolete to provide for the recent challenges and requirements.

Moreover, Pakistan is a party to the Convention on International Civil Aviation, also known as the Chicago Convention.

The said Convention provided for the laws regarding airspace, aircraft registration and safety, security, and sustainability, and detailed the rights of the signatories in relation to air travel.

The Convention was supported by nineteen annexes containing standards and recommended practices (SARPs) that were regularly amended and updated.

The proposed laws by the government had been formulated in compliance of the standards laid down by the Chicago Convention.

The committee appreciated the inclusiveness of the said two bills and voted in favour of the same.

Members/MNAs Shaukat Ali Bhatti, Faiz Ullah, Saira Bano, Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar, Tahir Iqbal, Niaz Ahmed Jakhar, Munawara Bibi Baloch, Asma Qadeer, Jai Parkash, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Choudhary Faqir Ahmed, Romina Khursheed Alam, D rDarshan, and Kamalud Din attended the meeting.

The Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, MNA, also participated in the meeting as its ex-officio member.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Choudhary Civil Unmanned Aircraft System Bill, 2021

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

NA panel approves ‘Civil Unmanned Aircraft System Bill’

PM speaks about price hike, steps up criticism of Sharifs

Slow pace of economic uplift a source of concern: SBP

4-5pc growth projected

7-9pc inflation projection with multiple upside risks

Supply of 1,400MW: Govt finalises new PPAA, ICA with KE

Special Cell set up to support Afghanistan financially

Tarin tells ministry to build up strategic reserves of sugar

Body formed to enhance oil storage capacity at Keamari

PC board all set to approve reserve price of HEC

NASA launches spacecraft to kick an asteroid off course

Read more stories