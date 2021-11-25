ANL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.93%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.26%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.97%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.82%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
FFL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
FNEL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGGL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.64%)
GGL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
JSCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.14%)
KAPCO 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.07%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.12%)
MDTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.28%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.19%)
NETSOL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.78%)
PAEL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
POWER 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.16%)
PTC 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 40.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
TELE 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.65%)
TRG 90.40 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.32%)
UNITY 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.06%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,557 Decreased By ▼ -48.52 (-1.05%)
BR30 18,473 Decreased By ▼ -93.01 (-0.5%)
KSE100 44,364 Decreased By ▼ -584.82 (-1.3%)
KSE30 17,124 Decreased By ▼ -255.96 (-1.47%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nikkei drops as hawkish Fed bets unsettle investors

Reuters 25 Nov 2021

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei ended lower on Wednesday, as growth-oriented stocks took a beating amid investor concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve might speed up policy tightening to cope with broadening inflationary risks.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday nominated Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for a second four-year term and appointed Lael Brainard as vice-chair, leaving investors bracing for a more aggressive central bank.

“It’s not that markets are reacting to these nominations per se. What’s becoming clear is, for Powell, in his second term, the biggest task is dealing with inflation, rather than maximising employment,” said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Richly valued U.S. tech shares fell in the past two sessions, denting investors’ risk appetite in the Japanese markets, which were closed on Tuesday for a national holiday.

The Nikkei average dropped 1.58% to 29,302.66, while the broader Topix lost 1.16% to 2,019.12, led by a 1.85% fall in Topix Growth index.

Internet firm Z Holdings, which has a price/earning ratio of more than 60 times, fell 4.6%, while medical platform operator M3 lost 5%.

Recruit Holdings shed 4.3%, while SoftBank Group, which has a big exposure to global high-tech shares, dropped 3.3%.

Semiconductor-related shares were also pounded, with Lasertec down 3.3%, Advantest losing 4.1% and Screen Holdings shedding 3.1%.

On the other hand, some value stocks gained, with a weaker yen lifting carmakers while elevated U.S. bond yields boosted banks.

Mitsubishi Motors rose 5.1%, while Nissan Motor gained 4.4%. Toyota Motor added 0.9%.

Among financials, SMFG rose 2.1%, while Mitsubishi UFJ gained 0.8%.

Resource-related firms also gained, helped by a rebound in oil prices.

Trading house Marubeni jumped 1.9% while rival Mitsui & Co added 1.7%. Sumitomo Metal gained 1.8%. Elsewhere, Toshiba fell 1.6% following a Reuters report that its second-largest shareholder objected to the Japanese conglomerate’s plan to split itself into three companies.

Joe Biden Nikkei U.S. Federal Reserve Nikkei index

