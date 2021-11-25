ANL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.93%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.26%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.97%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.82%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
FFL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
FNEL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGGL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.64%)
GGL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
JSCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.14%)
KAPCO 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.07%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.12%)
MDTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.28%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.19%)
NETSOL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.78%)
PAEL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
POWER 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.16%)
PTC 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 40.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
TELE 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.65%)
TRG 90.40 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.32%)
UNITY 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.06%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,557 Decreased By ▼ -48.52 (-1.05%)
BR30 18,473 Decreased By ▼ -93.01 (-0.5%)
KSE100 44,364 Decreased By ▼ -584.82 (-1.3%)
KSE30 17,124 Decreased By ▼ -255.96 (-1.47%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall Street slides as retail, tech stocks weigh

Reuters 25 Nov 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street indexes fell on Wednesday as data pointed to strength in the U.S. economy but signaled inflationary pressures, while disappointing earnings from retailers also weighed on the mood.

Department store operator Nordstrom Inc and apparel retailer Gap Inc plunged 29.3% and 23.2%, respectively, after the two companies warned of supply chain issues and rising costs heading into the crucial holiday season.

The broader retail index fell 0.4% as the results set a grim tone for the sector ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend, which kicks off the shopping-heavy U.S. holiday season.

“The problem is expectations are high for a very strong, robust holiday shopping season for retailers. Anything less than that will be a disappointment,” said Ken Mahoney, chief executive officer of Mahoney Asset Management.

Technology stocks were the biggest drags on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, extending this week’s losses after Jerome Powell’s nomination for a second term as Federal Reserve Chair boosted bets of a faster tightening of U.S. monetary policy.

Technology stocks are sensitive to rising interest rates as their value rests heavily on future earnings, which are discounted more deeply when rates go up.

The S&P technology sector and communication services sector fell 0.4% each.

Data showed U.S. consumer spending increased more than expected in October as households bought motor vehicles and a range of other goods, although price pressures heated up.

The so-called core PCE price index, which is the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, accelerated 4.1% in the 12 months through October after a 3.7% advance in September.

Another set showed weekly jobless claims fell and third-quarter GDP was revised higher.

Focus is also on minutes of the Fed’s Nov. 2-3 meeting, due later in the day, for clues on the pace at which the central bank intends to taper COVID-era stimulus measures. Fed officials had agreed at the meeting to begin scaling back monthly asset purchases.

Low trading volumes this week ahead of the market holiday on Thursday and a shortened session on Friday have kept volatility high.

At 10:25 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 105.30 points, or 0.29%, at 35,708.50 and the S&P 500 was down 11.77 points, or 0.25%, at 4,678.93. The Nasdaq Composite was down 49.83 points, or 0.32%, at 15,725.31.

Among other stocks, Tesla Inc reversed early losses after CEO Elon Musk sold another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $1.05 billion after exercising options to buy 2.15 million shares. Its shares were last up 0.4%.

Shares of PC makers HP Inc and Dell Technologies jumped 8.9% and 4.3%, respectively, after they logged a more than four-fold rise in quarterly profits amid increasing demand for personal computers.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.40-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.25-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 17 new 52-week highs and four new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 30 new highs and 195 new lows.

WallStreet Wall Street indexes Nordstrom Inc Gap Inc

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Wall Street slides as retail, tech stocks weigh

PM speaks about price hike, steps up criticism of Sharifs

Slow pace of economic uplift a source of concern: SBP

4-5pc growth projected

7-9pc inflation projection with multiple upside risks

Supply of 1,400MW: Govt finalises new PPAA, ICA with KE

Special Cell set up to support Afghanistan financially

Tarin tells ministry to build up strategic reserves of sugar

Body formed to enhance oil storage capacity at Keamari

PC board all set to approve reserve price of HEC

NASA launches spacecraft to kick an asteroid off course

Read more stories