KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (November 24, 2021).

====================================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ====================================================================================================== As on: 24-11-2021 ====================================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ====================================================================================================== M. M. M. A. Khanani Bank AL-Habib 125,000 74.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 125,000 74.50 Rafi Sec. Fauji Foods Ltd.[R] 485 1.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 485 1.40 B&B Sec. Ghani Global Glass 10,000 15.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 15.50 Cedar Capital Ghani Global Holding 2,000,000 33.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 33.50 MRA Sec. Jah. Siddiqui & Co. 10,000 25.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 25.00 Fikree's (SMC) Kot Addu Power Co. 5,000 31.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 31.00 Fikree's (SMC) Pak Suzuki 500 215.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 215.00 D.J.M. Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 500,000 95.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 95.00 Akik Capital ZIL Limited 215,000 78.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 215,000 78.00 ====================================================================================================== Total Turnover 2,865,985 ======================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021