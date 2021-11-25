Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
25 Nov 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (November 24, 2021).
======================================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
======================================================================================================
As on: 24-11-2021
======================================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
======================================================================================================
M. M. M. A. Khanani Bank AL-Habib 125,000 74.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 125,000 74.50
Rafi Sec. Fauji Foods Ltd.[R] 485 1.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 485 1.40
B&B Sec. Ghani Global Glass 10,000 15.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 15.50
Cedar Capital Ghani Global Holding 2,000,000 33.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 33.50
MRA Sec. Jah. Siddiqui & Co. 10,000 25.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 25.00
Fikree's (SMC) Kot Addu Power Co. 5,000 31.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 31.00
Fikree's (SMC) Pak Suzuki 500 215.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 215.00
D.J.M. Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 500,000 95.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 95.00
Akik Capital ZIL Limited 215,000 78.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 215,000 78.00
======================================================================================================
Total Turnover 2,865,985
======================================================================================================
