ANL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.93%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.26%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.97%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.82%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
FFL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
FNEL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGGL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.64%)
GGL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
JSCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.14%)
KAPCO 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.07%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.12%)
MDTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.28%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.19%)
NETSOL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.78%)
PAEL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
POWER 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.16%)
PTC 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 40.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
TELE 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.65%)
TRG 90.40 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.32%)
UNITY 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.06%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,557 Decreased By ▼ -48.52 (-1.05%)
BR30 18,473 Decreased By ▼ -93.01 (-0.5%)
KSE100 44,364 Decreased By ▼ -584.82 (-1.3%)
KSE30 17,124 Decreased By ▼ -255.96 (-1.47%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Nov 25, 2021
Nov 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 25 Nov 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (November 24, 2021).

======================================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
======================================================================================================
As on: 24-11-2021
======================================================================================================
Member                                Company                                  Turnover          Rates
Name                                                                          of Shares
======================================================================================================
M. M. M. A. Khanani                   Bank AL-Habib                             125,000          74.50
                                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  125,000          74.50
Rafi Sec.                             Fauji Foods Ltd.[R]                           485           1.40
                                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                      485           1.40
B&B Sec.                              Ghani Global Glass                         10,000          15.50
                                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   10,000          15.50
Cedar Capital                         Ghani Global Holding                    2,000,000          33.50
                                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                2,000,000          33.50
MRA Sec.                              Jah. Siddiqui & Co.                        10,000          25.00
                                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   10,000          25.00
Fikree's (SMC)                        Kot Addu Power Co.                          5,000          31.00
                                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                    5,000          31.00
Fikree's (SMC)                        Pak Suzuki                                    500         215.00
                                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                      500         215.00
D.J.M. Sec.                           TRG Pakistan Ltd.                         500,000          95.00
                                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  500,000          95.00
Akik Capital                          ZIL Limited                               215,000          78.00
                                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  215,000          78.00
======================================================================================================
                                      Total Turnover                          2,865,985
======================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

Comments

