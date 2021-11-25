ANL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.93%)
Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 25 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)         GENERAL              SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                   MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
Wyeth Pakistan Limited            -          -            -              -       15.12.2021       08.12.2021 to
                                                                                 03.00.P.M.          15.12.2021
                                                                                 EOGM
Flying Cement                     -          -            -              -       15.12.2021       09.12.2021 to
Company Limited                                                                  09.30.A.M.          15.12.2021
                                                                                 EOGM
===============================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

