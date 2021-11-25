Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
25 Nov 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Wyeth Pakistan Limited - - - - 15.12.2021 08.12.2021 to
03.00.P.M. 15.12.2021
EOGM
Flying Cement - - - - 15.12.2021 09.12.2021 to
Company Limited 09.30.A.M. 15.12.2021
EOGM
===============================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.