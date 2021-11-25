KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Ltd. 18-11-2021 25-11-2021 20.50%(F) 16-11-2021 25-11-2021 Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd 19-11-2021 25-11-2021 NIL 25-11-2021 Bawany Air Products Ltd 19-11-2021 25-11-2021 NIL 25-11-2021 Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd 19-11-2021 26-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021 Loads Ltd 19-11-2021 26-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021 Dadex Eternit Ltd 19-11-2021 26-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021 Ghani Value Glass Ltd 19-11-2021 26-11-2021 60%(F) 17-11-2021 26-11-2021 First Punjab Modaraba 19-11-2021 26-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021 Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd. 20-11-2021 26-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021 Fauji Foods Ltd# 20-11-2021 26-11-2021 26-11-2021 United Distributors Pakistan Ltd. 20-11-2021 26-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021 Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd 15-11-2021 27-11-2021 100%(F) 11-11-2021 27-11-2021 Azgard Nine Ltd 20-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021 Shadman Cotton Mills Ltd 20-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021 Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd 20-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021 Aruj Industries Ltd 21-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021 Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd 21-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021 SG Allied Businesses Ltd 24-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021 S.G. Power Ltd 24-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021 (FATIMASC) Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd *** 17-11-2021 28-11-2021 Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd 25-11-2021 28-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021 BIPL Securities Ltd# 23-11-2021 29-11-2021 29-11-2021 Shakarganj Ltd# 23-11-2021 30-11-2021 30-11-2021 J.A. Textile Mills Ltd# 24-11-2021 30-11-2021 30-11-2021 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 29-11-2021 30-11-2021 Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd 26-11-2021 02-12-2021 6% R* 24-11-2021 (MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd 26-11-2021 02-12-2021 Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd.# 26-11-2021 03-12-2021 03-12-2021 (SNBLTFC3) Soneri Bank Ltd 23-11-2021 06-12-2021 Hascol Petroleum Ltd 01-12-2021 07-12-2021 NIL 07-12-2021 Fauji Cement Company Ltd# 03-12-2021 09-12-2021 09-12-2021 Tri-Pack Films Ltd### 05-12-2021 11-12-2021 Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Ltd 06-12-2021 13-12-2021 NIL 13-12-2021 Summit Bank Ltd 07-12-2021 14-12-2021 NIL 14-12-2021 (KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd 10-12-2021 17-12-2021 Unity Foods Limitted 13-12-2021 17-12-2021 20.12% R## 09-12-2021 First Equity Modaraba 11-12-2021 20-12-2021 5%(F) 09-12-2021 21-12-2021 East West Insurance Company Ltd 16-12-2021 20-12-2021 15% B 14-12-2021 Archroma Pakistan Ltd 23-12-2021 30-12-2021 900%(F) 21-12-2021 30-12-2021 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.60/- per share *

Book Closure for Substaintial Acquisition of Voting Shares ###

Book Closure for Final Redemption Payment ***

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.17/- per share ##

