ANL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.93%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.26%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.97%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.82%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
FFL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
FNEL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGGL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.64%)
GGL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
JSCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.14%)
KAPCO 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.07%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.12%)
MDTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.28%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.19%)
NETSOL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.78%)
PAEL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
POWER 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.16%)
PTC 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 40.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
TELE 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.65%)
TRG 90.40 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.32%)
UNITY 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.06%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,557 Decreased By ▼ -48.52 (-1.05%)
BR30 18,473 Decreased By ▼ -93.01 (-0.5%)
KSE100 44,364 Decreased By ▼ -584.82 (-1.3%)
KSE30 17,124 Decreased By ▼ -255.96 (-1.47%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2021
Markets

Wall Street drops at open as data signal recovery

AFP Updated 24 Nov 2021

NEW YORK: US stocks opened lower on Wednesday as the government released a flood of data that showed a big drop in new unemployment filings and weaker-than-expected orders of big-ticket manufactured goods.

Stealing the spotlight was a Labor Department report showing new unemployment claim filings fell last week to below where they were before the Covid-19 pandemic and also to their lowest level in decades, though analysts believe that is a consequence of the data's seasonal adjustment.

The Commerce Department said durable goods orders dropped for the second straight month in October, but the report showed much of that was caused by weakness in the aviation sector, while other manufacturers were stronger.

US stocks open higher as Fed Chair Powell renominated

Patrick J. O'Hare of Briefing.com said that "worries about a potentially more aggressive Federal Reserve have impacted sentiment," as the central bank could take the generally positive data as a signal to more quickly end the stimulus that has underpinned markets' rise.

About 15 minutes into trading, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.5 percent at 35,645.21.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost 1.1 percent to 15,601.93, while the broad-based S&P 500 lost 0.6 percent to 4,661.84.

US stocks Nasdaq Composite Index Dow Jones Industrial Average

