ANL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.93%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.26%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.97%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.82%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
FFL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
FNEL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGGL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.64%)
GGL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
JSCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.14%)
KAPCO 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.07%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.12%)
MDTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.28%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.19%)
NETSOL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.78%)
PAEL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
POWER 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.16%)
PTC 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 40.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
TELE 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.65%)
TRG 90.40 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.32%)
UNITY 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.06%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,557 Decreased By ▼ -48.52 (-1.05%)
BR30 18,473 Decreased By ▼ -93.01 (-0.5%)
KSE100 44,364 Decreased By ▼ -584.82 (-1.3%)
KSE30 17,124 Decreased By ▼ -255.96 (-1.47%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Unfortunate that CJP and Nawaz Sharif were invited at the same event: PM Khan

BR Web Desk 24 Nov 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday it was unfortunate that the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif were invited to speak at the same event.

The premier was referring to the recently organised Asma Jahangir Conference in Lahore where Nawaz Sharif was invited to address the gathering via video link. CJP Gulzar Ahmed was also among the attendees of the conference.

“There was a function in Lahore where the chief justice and Supreme Court judges were invited. And who addresses that event? A man who has been convicted by the Supreme Court and who has absconded from the country,” the premier said while speaking at the Kamyab Jawan Convention 2021 in Islamabad.

Khan launched four new youth-focused projects on the occasion. The projects include Kamyab Jawan Markaz, Kamyab Jawan Green Youth Movement, Kamyab Jawan Innovation League, and Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Youth Sports League.

The premier said these projects will offer people an opportunity to develop skills, and get loans to start businesses.

He said that people told him for years that in a two-party system, a third party cannot come to power in Pakistan. "Ever since we came into power three years ago, I am hearing that we will fail," he said.

Talking about the alleged audio clip of former chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, the premier said it was necessary to understand where this all started.

"A country where the head, prime minister and ministers start stealing and taking public funds abroad [...] countries are not poor because of a lack of resources, they become poor when government official start stealing from the people. Such a country can never progress."

Commenting on the Panama Papers, Khan said that the investigation revealed that Maryam Nawaz owned four flats in London. "Where did this money [for the apartments] come from?" he asked.

"You may call the courts bad, you may call the army bad and I have already been [dubbed] bad ... But answer from where did you get the money to buy those apartments."

Giving his own example, Khan said that he was dragged in courts over an apartment he owned in the United Kingdom. "[But] I submitted all the details regarding the case to the court," he said.

The premier said that he had bought the flat when he was a cricketer and not a public office holder. "[Yet] I produced all the receipts, but they (PML-N leaders) lied in the National Assembly [regarding their assets]."

"Not a single document [has been shared] that shows the means to buy the flats [owned by them]," he said.

PM Imran Khan CJP Gulzar Ahmed Asma Jahangir Conference Kamyab Jawan Convention 2021

