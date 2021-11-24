ANL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.93%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.26%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.97%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.82%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
FFL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
FNEL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGGL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.64%)
GGL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
JSCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.14%)
KAPCO 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.07%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.12%)
MDTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.28%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.19%)
NETSOL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.78%)
PAEL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
POWER 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.16%)
PTC 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 40.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
TELE 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.65%)
TRG 90.40 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.32%)
UNITY 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.06%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,557 Decreased By ▼ -48.52 (-1.05%)
BR30 18,473 Decreased By ▼ -93.01 (-0.5%)
KSE100 44,364 Decreased By ▼ -584.82 (-1.3%)
KSE30 17,124 Decreased By ▼ -255.96 (-1.47%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkey hopes for UAE investment deals during Ankara talks

Reuters 24 Nov 2021

ANKARA: Turkey and the United Arab Emirates aim to agree investment deals during a visit to Ankara by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Wednesday as Turkey grapples with a currency crisis, two Turkish officials said.

Sheikh Mohammed's meeting with President Tayyip Erdogan, the first such visit by either side in years, follows a period of bitter regional rivalry and comes a day after Turkey's lira slumped as much as 15% against the dollar.

Turkey and the UAE have been battling for regional influence since the Arab uprisings erupted a decade ago. They have backed opposing sides in Libya's civil war and their disputes extended to the eastern Mediterranean and the Gulf, before Ankara started a charm offensive in the region last year.

With political differences calmed but still deep-seated, the two sides have focused on economic ties and de-escalation.

Turkey lira crashes as Erdogan warns of 'economic war'

"It is expected that some deals on the economy, technology, environment issues, cyber security and logistics that are still being worked on will be signed," a senior Turkish government official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The UAE was expected to make "significantly large" investments in Turkey in the short-term such as seeking partnerships in assets within the Turkey Wealth Fund, the country's sovereign investment company.

Asked whether the UAE will provide economic assistance to Turkey, UAE Economy Minister Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri gave no details, telling reporters: "Whatever turns out today we will see it tomorrow".

A Turkish official familiar with preparations for Sheikh Mohammed's visit said deals could be agreed in the e-commerce, energy, and supply chain fields.

Longer term economic cooperation could come in funding and through UAE companies purchasing or establishing partnerships with their Turkish counterparts, the official said, predicting total UAE investment would ultimately be in the billions of dollars.

The two countries will also evaluate ways to cooperate in foreign policy. "Problems with the UAE are now behind us. We are entering a period based fully on cooperation and mutual benefit," the official said.

Turkey said in September it was in talks with the UAE over investments in energy such as power generation, while the UAE has said it seeks deeper trade and economic ties with Ankara.

UAE sovereign wealth funds have also made significant investments in Turkish online grocer Getir and e-commerce platform Trendyol.

Tayyip Erdogan Turkey uae deal investment deals

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Turkey hopes for UAE investment deals during Ankara talks

SBP chief outlines factors leading to tapering monetary stimulus 'a bit faster'

US says it will resume talks with Taliban next week

Reversal: Pakistan's rupee falls again, closes over 175 against US dollar

Former CJP Nisar must share with public who pressurised him: Maryam

Two soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in Balochistan: ISPR

Govt to bring ‘mini-budget’ in coming days: Shaukat Tarin

Israel attacks Syria's central region, kills 2 civilians

Lira drops 3% near record low as Turkey stumbles into unknown

Determination of prices of 38 new drugs approved by cabinet

Local supply to be zero-rated: 17pc GST may be levied on import of pharma inputs

Read more stories