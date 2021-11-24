ANL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.27%)
Sports

Sri Lanka presses advantage against West Indies

AFP Updated 24 Nov 2021

GALLE: Sri Lanka reached 84 for two in their second innings at lunch on day four, increasing their lead to 240 runs in the first Test against West Indies in Galle on Wednesday.

Opener Dimuth Karunaratne, who had posted 147 in the first innings was unbeaten on 42 with his predecessor Angelo Mathews 16 against some disciplined West Indies bowling.

With a first-innings buffer of 156, Sri Lanka are in the driving seat but need some quick runs before they can declare as wet weather is expected for rest of the game.

Rahkeem Cornwall took the new ball while Jason Holder came on from the Galle Fort End, but after just one over the spinners dominated proceedings and accounted for both Sri Lankan wickets.

Cornwall dismissed Pathum Nissanka as the opener attempted to play a sweep shot but only managed to get a glove and Shai Hope at leg-slip took a good catch diving to his right.

Oshada Fernando was leg before wicket to Jomel Warrican as he played for turn but the arm ball went straight on and had him plumb in front.

West Indies could have had the wicket of Karunaratne as well when he missed a sweep shot off Cornwall and the appeal for leg before was turned down. A review would have seen the back of Sri Lankan captain.

In West Indies' first innings of 230 all out, nine wickets had fallen to Sri Lanka's spinners with left-armer Praveen Jayawickrama being the pick of the bowlers with four scalps to his name.

The fourth day's play was delayed by one hour due to rain. A total of 52 overs were lost on day three due to rain.

West Indies Sri Lanka Galle

