Go and demolish Nasla Tower right now, SC orders Karachi commissioner

  • Chief Justice of Pakistan also directs to demolish Tejori Heights
BR Web Desk Updated 24 Nov 2021

The Supreme Court (SC) ordered on Wednesday the immediate demolition of Nasla Tower and Tejori Heights Tower, directing that a report be submitted on it today, Aaj News reported.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed took up the case at the SC Karachi registry. During the hearing, the CJP inquired whether the authorities had executed the demolition orders.

The Karachi commissioner replied that he wanted to seek guidance from the court. At this, the CJP lambasted the commissioner and said, "Do you want to land in prison? You are continuously committing contempt of court."

The CJP then directed the commissioner to immediately go and demolish Nasla Tower. "Go right now and take machines with you. Also demolish the Tejori Heights and submit a report on it today."

SC orders demolition of Nasla Tower in a week

On October 25, the SC had ordered authorities to demolish Nasla Tower in a week and also sought a report on it.

The SC had ordered that electricity and water supply to the building be cut off by October 27. The court also directed that advanced technology be used to demolish the building.

The Karachi commissioner should demolish the 11-storey building in a week and submit the report to the SC, the bench directed.

Earlier this year, the top court had ordered the demolition of the building saying that part of the building was constructed on the service road and had encroached upon the footpath. It also ordered to refund the amount to the registered buyers within three months.

SC orders demolition of Tejori Heights within a month

Meanwhile, in another hearing on October 30, the SC had ordered the demolition of Tejori Heights Tower, an under-construction multi-storey building in Gulshan-i-Iqbal.

The court had extended at least three months to the defenders, builders of Tejori Heights, for complete reimbursement of the affectees and a month to bring down the building structure.

