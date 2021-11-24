ANL 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.13%)
ASC 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.79%)
ASL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
BYCO 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.44%)
FCCL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.28%)
FFBL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.76%)
FFL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.55%)
FNEL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.74%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.77%)
GGL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.17%)
HUMNL 6.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.24%)
KAPCO 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.97%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MDTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.77%)
MLCF 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.46%)
NETSOL 100.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.3%)
PACE 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.11%)
PAEL 23.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
POWER 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.75%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.03%)
TELE 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.2%)
TRG 89.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.74%)
UNITY 25.67 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.84%)
BR100 4,597 Decreased By ▼ -8.75 (-0.19%)
BR30 18,532 Decreased By ▼ -34.58 (-0.19%)
KSE100 44,825 Decreased By ▼ -123.63 (-0.28%)
KSE30 17,336 Decreased By ▼ -43.67 (-0.25%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar rests after surging on Powell's reappointment, kiwi weakens

Reuters 24 Nov 2021

SYDNEY: The dollar paused on Wednesday after a surge that followed the reappointment of Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, who was seen as the more hawkish choice, while the New Zealand dollar eased after a smaller than expected rate hike.

The euro held just above a 16-month trough at $1.1238, having found a measure of support from stronger-than-expected European business surveys. The yen sat just above a four-year low at 115.13 to the dollar.

The kiwi was the biggest mover in an otherwise quiet Asian session and fell as far as 0.5% to $0.6915 after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand lifted rates 25 basis points (bps) and raised its long-term cash rate projection by 50 bps.

Back-to-back gains for Pakistan's rupee against US dollar

Traders had been looking for more on both counts and interest rate swaps reversed sharply after the decision, with benchmark two-year swaps down 17 bps.

Westpac strategist Imre Speizer said the unwind of aggressive expectations might be a blueprint for other markets that have become similarly positioned, but in the meantime he reckoned the kiwi could be on the ropes against a rising dollar.

"If it fell below $0.69 I think we're in danger of going below $0.68," he said.

The dollar has zoomed to its highest levels of the year as better-than-expected US economic data drives bets the Federal Reserve will hike rates to tame inflation.

Markets also seem convinced Powell is more likely to respond sooner and harder to inflation than Lael Brainard - the other contender for his job, who has been nominated as vice chair.

A slew of US data, including jobless claims, growth and the Fed's preferred inflation measure, are due later on Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

The greenback had scaled a more-than-four-year high of 115.19 yen on Tuesday as two-year Treasury yields surged to their highest levels since March 2020 and Fed funds futures priced a chance of three rate hikes next year.

In emerging markets, the Turkish lira has collapsed and fell more than 11% in one session overnight, setting the scene for further capital outflows and possibly putting pressure on EM currencies globally.

The US dollar index traded flat at 96.533 after hitting a 2021 high of 96.612 on Tuesday. It is trading miles above 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Sterling touched an 11-month low of $1.3344 against the rising dollar on Tuesday and steadied at $1.3380 on Wednesday. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar hovered at $0.7255 after falling to a seven-week low of $0.7207 overnight.

New Zealand dollar Dollar

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar rests after surging on Powell's reappointment, kiwi weakens

Go and demolish Nasla Tower right now: SC

US says it will resume talks with Taliban next week

Local supply to be zero-rated: 17pc GST may be levied on import of pharma inputs

Determination of prices of 38 new drugs approved by cabinet

Cooking oil, ghee sector: CCP to resume its probe

Israel attacks Syria's central region, kills 2 civilians

PC questions viability of Chasnupp-5

CDWP gives 6 projects worth Rs61.24bn the go-ahead

States must brace for ‘shocks’ to agri-food systems: FAO

‘Track and trace’ system for sugar industry launched

Read more stories