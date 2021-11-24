ANL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.33%)
ASC 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
ASL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
BYCO 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.21%)
FCCL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
FFBL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
FNEL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.13%)
GGGL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.72%)
GGL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
JSCL 17.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.31%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.73%)
MDTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.77%)
MLCF 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.91%)
NETSOL 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.19%)
PACE 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.33%)
PAEL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.18%)
PIBTL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
POWER 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.33%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.75%)
PTC 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
SNGP 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.6%)
TELE 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.53%)
TRG 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-5.38%)
UNITY 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.61%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,535 Decreased By ▼ -70.6 (-1.53%)
BR30 18,148 Decreased By ▼ -418.43 (-2.25%)
KSE100 44,409 Decreased By ▼ -539.37 (-1.2%)
KSE30 17,135 Decreased By ▼ -244.65 (-1.41%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may test $83.22; bullish reversal confirmed

Reuters 24 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may test a resistance at $83.22 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $84.55.

The surge on Tuesday looks strong enough to confirm a reversal of the downtrend from $86.70.

A retracement analysis shows that oil has briefly climbed above the 50% level of $82.14

Chances are it may extend gains into $83.22-$84.55 range.

Oil steadies near $80 after US taps emergency reserves

A drop from the current level will be regarded as a pullback towards a falling trendline.

The pullback may be limited to $81.06.

A further drop could indicate the continuation of the downtrend.

On the daily chart, a pullback towards a long-term trendline falling from the 2008 high of $147.50 could have completed, as oil quickly recovered from the drop after stabilizing around a support at $77.96.

By end of this week, oil is likely to retest a resistance at $85.17.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Brent oil

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Brent oil may test $83.22; bullish reversal confirmed

States must brace for ‘shocks’ to agri-food systems: FAO

Local supply to be zero-rated: 17pc GST may be levied on import of pharma inputs

‘Track and trace’ system for sugar industry launched

Determination of prices of 38 new drugs approved by cabinet

Israeli attack in Syria's central region kills 2 civilians

PC questions viability of Chasnupp-5

CDWP gives 6 projects worth Rs61.24bn the go-ahead

Cooking oil, ghee sector: CCP to resume its probe

Social media: PM orders probe into BS-21 officer’s remarks

Tarin directs PSW to focus on its outreach activities

Read more stories