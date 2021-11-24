ANL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.94%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.64%)
ASL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.94%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
BYCO 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.53%)
FCCL 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.22%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
FFL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FNEL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.28%)
GGGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.92%)
GGL 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.61%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.77%)
KAPCO 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.07%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.02%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-4.67%)
NETSOL 100.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-5.92%)
PACE 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
PAEL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.48%)
PIBTL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.9%)
POWER 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.58%)
PRL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.06%)
PTC 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-4.1%)
TELE 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.79%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.16 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.28%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.13%)
BR100 4,606 Decreased By ▼ -112.62 (-2.39%)
BR30 18,566 Decreased By ▼ -770.3 (-3.98%)
KSE100 44,949 Decreased By ▼ -796.48 (-1.74%)
KSE30 17,380 Decreased By ▼ -333.98 (-1.89%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,668
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,510
31524hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
474,407
Punjab
442,556
Balochistan
33,453
Islamabad
107,506
KPK
179,644
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

States must brace for ‘shocks’ to agri-food systems: FAO

AFP 24 Nov 2021

PARIS: Countries must prepare for future “shocks” to their agricultural and food systems from droughts, floods or diseases following the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, a UN agency said Tuesday.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has left the fragilities of national agri-food systems widely exposed,” the Food and Agriculture Organization said in an annual report.

“An obvious reason to address these fragilities is, of course, the unwelcome increase in food insecurity and malnutrition,” the FAO said in the document on the state of the agri-food business.

Agri-food systems include production, food supply chains, transport networks and consumption.

Three billion people around the world already cannot afford a healthy diet to protect themselves against malnutrition, the FAO said.

World food prices hit new 10-year high in October: FAO

“An additional one billion people are at risk as they would not be able to afford a healthy diet if a shock were to reduce their incomes by one-third,” the report said.

In a report in July, the FAO said that between 720 million and 811 million people faced hunger in 2020 — some 161 million more than in 2019, largely due to the pandemic. “Risk management strategies for shocks such as droughts, floods and pests — including multi-risk assessments, timely forecasts, early warning systems and early action plans — are key to help all agri-food systems... prevent and anticipate major disruptions,” the FAO said in Tuesday’s report.

The FAO has established “resilience” indicators to help countries identify vulnerabilities in their food systems.

The indicators measure the robustness of a country’s primary production, the extent of food availability, and the degree of people’s access to adequate food.

Countries can “look for their weaknesses” and fix them through these tools, FAO economist Andrea Cattaneo, the coordinator of the report, told AFP.

coronavirus pandemic Food and Agriculture Organization Andrea Cattaneo

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

States must brace for ‘shocks’ to agri-food systems: FAO

Local supply to be zero-rated: 17pc GST may be levied on import of pharma inputs

‘Track and trace’ system for sugar industry launched

Determination of prices of 38 new drugs approved by cabinet

PC questions viability of Chasnupp-5

CDWP gives 6 projects worth Rs61.24bn the go-ahead

Social media: PM orders probe into BS-21 officer’s remarks

Tarin directs PSW to focus on its outreach activities

Cos having Afghan subscribers: SECP abolishes condition of MoI’s clearance

Cooking oil, ghee sector: CCP to resume its probe

Read more stories