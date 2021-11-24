ANL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.94%)
LHC observation: Decrease in intensity of smog witnessed

Recorder Report 24 Nov 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday hearing a case pertaining to control smog observed, a decrease in the intensity of smog has been witnessed in past two days due to the steps taken by the government and adjourned the proceedings of smog relating petitions till December 01.

Earlier the commission submitted a report before the court on smog situation. At this court expressed its pleasure on the steps taken by the government to control the pollution in the city.

The court addressing the Mayor Lahore said you are custodian of the city and directed him to appoint a focal person who should work with the other departments to overcome the pollution related issued in the city.

The court asked the Mayor to take concrete measures to control smog in the city and said it would support him in this matter.

The court asked him to inform the court if he faces any financial hurdle and file an application for release of funds when he alleged that law full funds of the local governments were not being released by the commissioners.

The mayor also told the court that the Metropolitan Corporation of Lahore (MCL) had already started work with the coordination of traffic police for removal of encroachments on the roads in the metropolitan.

The mayor also submitted the record of anti-encroachment activities undertaken by the MCL.

The court directed the Mayor to provide some suitable places to the venders in the city to control the traffic hazards.

The court however directed the LDA to undertake extensive and broad operation against the enrichments in the city.

