US properties case: AC extends interim bail of Zardari till Dec 14

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Tuesday extended interim bail of former president Asif Ali Zardari till December 14 in the US properties case.

The Accountability Court-II judge, Muhammad Azam Khan, while hearing the case, extended the interim bail of Zardari.

According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Zardari allegedly own an apartment in Belaire Condominiums located at 524 East 72nd Street, New York.

During the hearing, the anti-graft body submitted its response against Zardari’s bail plea in the case.

According to the bureau, Zardari was not summoned in the investigation related to the US properties case.

The bureau said that the NAB has not issued arrest warrants of Zardari.

Neither Zardari was summoned, nor he was asked to appear before the investigation team in the case, the NAB prosecutor said.

During the previous hearing the same court approved interim bail of Zardari against Rs 0.5 million surety bonds.

