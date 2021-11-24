Construction work on Lowari tunnel, access roads comes to a halt

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel was informed on Tuesday that construction work of 7.3km for Lowari Tunnel and access roads project has been suspended due to pending approval of the revision of PC-I.

National Assembly Standing Committee for Communications which met here with Ibadullah Khan in chair, was briefed by member (north zone) Peshawar on halt of construction work at Lowari Tunnel approach roads and non-payment to the labourers.

He told the panel that the south access road (package II) has been substantially completed, i.e., 98 percent, while defect liability will be completed in December 2021.

He said that at present, 61.57 percent work has been completed, while the remaining work is expected to be completed within six months after the approval of revision of PC-I.

“The non-payment issue to the labourers working at the project pertains to dispute between the contractor and its staff. The contractor has been instructed to resolve the issue on early basis,” he added.

The committee recommended that the Planning Commission may consider and present 3rd Revised PC-I of Lowari Tunnel Project before the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC).

About Farooqabad (Chohar Kana) interchange on M-2, the committee was told that the original PC-I cost of the project was Rs861.38 million – recommended on 10-07-2017 – while rationalised PC-I cost is Rs794.95 million that is recommended by CDWP on September 15, 2021.

The National Highways Authority (NHA) had requested the concessionaire to rationalise the estimated cost and bring it within PC-I cost of the project, but no response was received.

However, due to price hike and inflation, the project cost needs to be worked out on CSR 2021. For acquisition of land funds to the tune of Rs119.45 million are required, but no further proceedings could be carried out due to non-availability of funds.

The committee recommended that Farooqabad (Chohar Kana) interchange on M-2 may be included next public sector development fund (PSDP).

The committee was briefed by the General Manager (Rev-RoW) about deputing inspectors to check prices of food stuff in service areas on motorways.

It was informed that the NHA observes zero tolerance policy on overpricing and sale of substandard edible items in the service areas.

Three-pronged policy adopted by the NHA includes enforcement of contractual obligations, the NHA snap checking teams at field offices and monitoring by district management.

Besides, limit of fine has been increased from Rs10,000– 100,000 to 50,000-250,000 to curb overpricing at service areas and rest areas.

The committee did not agree with the NHA’s efforts and its results and desired tangible improvement in this regard.

The general manager revenue briefed the committee on criteria of awarding contract on M-I. Initially, plan for procurement of toll plazas on Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway, along with provision of allied services was got approved from the competent authority.

The method for award of contract was as per the PPRA Rule 36(b) single stage two envelop basis. Contract for Lahore-Islamabad Motorway was awarded for overlay and modernisation of existing M-2 through open competitive bidding.

The overall weighting for technical proposal was 40 percent, while for financial proposal was 60 percent.

The bill titled, The Pakistan Postal Services Management Board (Amendment) Bill, 2019 moved by Amjad Ali Khan, MNA was deferred by the committee till its next meeting.

A sub-Committee was constituted under the convener-ship of Syed Ayaz Ali Sheerazi to examine the NHA’s ongoing projects in Balochistan and Sindh, and post offices in Sajawal and Daro (Sindh).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021