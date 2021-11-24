ANL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.94%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.64%)
ASL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.94%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
BYCO 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.53%)
FCCL 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.22%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
FFL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FNEL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.28%)
GGGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.92%)
GGL 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.61%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.77%)
KAPCO 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.07%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.02%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-4.67%)
NETSOL 100.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-5.92%)
PACE 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
PAEL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.48%)
PIBTL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.9%)
POWER 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.58%)
PRL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.06%)
PTC 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-4.1%)
TELE 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.79%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.16 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.28%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.13%)
BR100 4,606 Decreased By ▼ -112.62 (-2.39%)
BR30 18,566 Decreased By ▼ -770.3 (-3.98%)
KSE100 44,949 Decreased By ▼ -796.48 (-1.74%)
KSE30 17,380 Decreased By ▼ -333.98 (-1.89%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Pakistan

‘Chronic defaulters’: power supply to parts of Lyari, Malir disconnected

Press Release 24 Nov 2021

KARACHI: In continuation with its massive crackdown aimed against power-thieves and defaulters, K-Electric disconnected power supply to parts of Lyari and Malir where the dues cumulatively exceed Rs 2.9 billion.

Despite consistent efforts to cooperate with the consumers and offer schemes to facilitate them, consumers in Lyari gathered in various pockets of the area to protest against the disconnection of power supply.

While the staff members fortunately remained safe, KE’s offices in Moosa Lane and Kalri area were damaged by citizens who pelted stones and threw flammable material causing heavy damage to the utility’s property. The utility has also lodged an FIR against unknown assailants involved in the mob attack.

In a separate incident, protesters had gathered at the Lea Market area against the disruption of power supply, when unknown individuals opened gun fire and unfortunately injured 2 of the participants. Certain members with vested interests who had incited the protesters towards violence subsequently issued statements in the media which conflated both incidents and aggravated the situation.

Spokesperson K-Electric strongly condemned the use of violence against the utility and citizens, stating “We remain dedicated to supporting our customers and seek their cooperation in resolving the payment of chronic legacy outstanding dues, some of which are in the tens of millions.

Contrary to the perception being created, KE has no involvement in the unfortunate incident which occurred in the Lea Market area, and we urge citizens to work with us to find a solution.

KE continues to invest in the improvement of its infrastructure to cater to the evolving needs of our customers, but the non-payment of bills creates an unsustainable environment which hinders our ability to secure Karachi’s energy future.”

KE has consistently reached out to consumers and regularly offers incentive schemes to facilitate bill payments against rebates and easy installments with an aim to inculcate a culture of regular bill payments.

In the past, area representatives have also agreed to support KE in engaging communities to clear outstanding dues, which have regrettably not been fulfilled. The utility reiterated its fullest support for consumers who express their intent to clear their dues and urged residents and area representatives to take ownership and work jointly towards a sustainable solution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

K ELECTRIC power supply power thieves

