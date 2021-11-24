ANL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.94%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.64%)
ASL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.94%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
BYCO 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.53%)
FCCL 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.22%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
FFL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FNEL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.28%)
GGGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.92%)
GGL 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.61%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.77%)
KAPCO 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.07%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.02%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-4.67%)
NETSOL 100.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-5.92%)
PACE 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
PAEL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.48%)
PIBTL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.9%)
POWER 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.58%)
PRL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.06%)
PTC 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-4.1%)
TELE 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.79%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.16 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.28%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.13%)
BR100 4,606 Decreased By ▼ -112.62 (-2.39%)
BR30 18,566 Decreased By ▼ -770.3 (-3.98%)
KSE100 44,949 Decreased By ▼ -796.48 (-1.74%)
KSE30 17,380 Decreased By ▼ -333.98 (-1.89%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

After bold bet on US LNG, Sinochem seeks imports tie-up with PipeChina

Reuters 24 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: China’s Sinochem Group is in advanced talks with state-owned PipeChina for using the energy infrastructure firm’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals after it struck a US deal to buy the superchilled fuel, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The move comes after state-owned Sinochem, traditionally an oil and chemicals trader, announced its first-ever deal earlier this month to buy LNG from Cheniere Energy.

A deal for terminals with China Oil and Gas Pipeline Network, or PipeChina, is an important step in Sinochem’s growth ambitions for LNG. For PipeChina, Sinochem will constitute a stable LNG customer and help offset weak demand from smaller importers due to volatile prices of the fuel.

China, which overtook Japan as the world’s No.1 buyer of LNG this year, sees natural gas as a key bridge fuel along its path to reach carbon neutrality by 2060.

Sinochem and PipeChina did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Sinochem aims to sign long-term deals to use PipeChina’s terminals, including the new 6 million tonne per year (tpy) facility in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, that’s due to start next year, said the sources, who requested anonymity because they’re not authorised to speak to media. “The company may start with trading, while also anchoring on a few domestic outlets within its own system,” said Chen Zhu, managing director at consultancy SIA Energy. One such outlet would be Sinochem’s wholly owned refinery complex in Quanzhou, near Zhangzhou, that will utilise gas to make hydrogen used for refinery and petrochemicals processing, the sources said.

As PipeChina opens up terminals to firms outside state majors like PetroChina, poor contractual performance by smaller importers in a volatile spot market is adding to the appeal of Sinochem.

LNG Oil Sinochem Group Chen Zhu

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

After bold bet on US LNG, Sinochem seeks imports tie-up with PipeChina

States must brace for ‘shocks’ to agri-food systems: FAO

Local supply to be zero-rated: 17pc GST may be levied on import of pharma inputs

‘Track and trace’ system for sugar industry launched

Determination of prices of 38 new drugs approved by cabinet

PC questions viability of Chasnupp-5

CDWP gives 6 projects worth Rs61.24bn the go-ahead

Social media: PM orders probe into BS-21 officer’s remarks

Tarin directs PSW to focus on its outreach activities

Cos having Afghan subscribers: SECP abolishes condition of MoI’s clearance

Cooking oil, ghee sector: CCP to resume its probe

Read more stories