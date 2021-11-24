Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Karachi meets OICCI members

KARACHI: A meeting was held between members of Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce Industries (OICCI) and Shahid Iqbal Baloch, Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Large Taxpayers Office, Karachi along with Kazi Hifzur Rehman, Commissioner Inland Revenue, Audit Zone-III, LTO, Karachi at the OICCI premises on Tuesday related to their pending tax issues and their effective and workable solutions.

Chief Executive / Secretary General of OICCI Abdul Aleem and other member taxpayers of OICCI attended the meeting. The CE / Secretary General welcomed the Chief Commissioner-IR, Large Taxpayers Office, Karachi Shahid Iqbal Baloch, Kazi Hifzur Rehman, Commissioner-IR, to OICCI.

Shahid Iqbal Baloch highlighted the role of LTO, Karachi in collection of all domestic taxes particularly with reference to members of OICCI who are the highest taxpayers of the country.

The members of OICCI shared their views and issues of taxation with the Chief Commissioner-IR, LTO, Karachi who also ensured their timely completion and highlighted that the team of officers posted at LTO, Karachi are thorough professionals and it was reiterated that all their pending issues related to taxes shall be completed as per law accordingly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021