Cold, dry weather likely

KARACHI: Smog is likely to continue to prevail over plain areas of Punjab for next 24 hours, the Met Office said on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in the most parts of the country. Light rain and slight snowfall over hills is expected at few places in northern areas during evening and night.

“Continental air is prevailing over most plain areas of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to enter extreme northern parts of the country on Wednesday and likely to persist till Thursday,” the Met Office said. In the past 24 hours: Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.

