ANL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.94%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.64%)
ASL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.94%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
BYCO 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.53%)
FCCL 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.22%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
FFL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FNEL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.28%)
GGGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.92%)
GGL 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.61%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.77%)
KAPCO 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.07%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.02%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-4.67%)
NETSOL 100.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-5.92%)
PACE 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
PAEL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.48%)
PIBTL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.9%)
POWER 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.58%)
PRL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.06%)
PTC 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-4.1%)
TELE 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.79%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.16 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.28%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.13%)
BR100 4,606 Decreased By ▼ -112.62 (-2.39%)
BR30 18,566 Decreased By ▼ -770.3 (-3.98%)
KSE100 44,949 Decreased By ▼ -796.48 (-1.74%)
KSE30 17,380 Decreased By ▼ -333.98 (-1.89%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,668
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,510
31524hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
474,407
Punjab
442,556
Balochistan
33,453
Islamabad
107,506
KPK
179,644
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling slips versus euro as traders weigh EU restrictions impact

Reuters 23 Nov 2021

LONDON: Sterling slipped on Tuesday but was near the 21-month high touched against the euro in the previous session with traders weighing how a COVID-19 resurgence in the euro zone will impact Britain.

Fears of more restrictions in Germany, after Austria reimposed a full lockdown, sent the euro on Monday to its lowest level of 83.80 pence against the pound since February 2020.

At 0945 GMT, the pound edged 0.3% lower versus the single currency at 84.16 pence, as the euro strengthened after data showed the euro zone business growth unexpectedly accelerated this month.

Analysts said all things considered sterling is coping, for now, well with the rising restrictions in Europe.

"GBP is clearly looking less vulnerable than the EUR at this moment," ING told clients. "The vicinity of the UK to the EU, where cases are rising dangerously and new restrictions are being discussed, may be keeping a floor on EUR/GBP".

Supporting sterling, British businesses reported the fastest growth in new orders since June this month alongside record cost pressures, according to a closely watched business survey that could pave the way for a Bank of England rate rise in December.

The BoE is expected to become the first major central bank to raise rates since the start of the pandemic as inflation hit a 10-year high.

Casting some doubts on those expectations, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said on the weekend that his concern on the inflation outlook is that it could be "elevated for longer" but there is also a chance that inflation does not prove as persistent as feared.

Versus the dollar, the pound slipped 0.1% to $1.3384, as US President Joe Biden nominated Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for a second four-year term, reinforcing market expectations of rate rises next year. Sterling was not far from a 11-month low of $1.3354 touched earlier in November against the dollar.

Sterling

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Sterling slips versus euro as traders weigh EU restrictions impact

Emerging markets vulnerable to a taper tantrum-style shock: SBP governor

US to release oil from reserves after OPEC+ rebuffs call for more crude

UN criticises 'disturbing' arrest of rights activist in IIOJK

India has only made a mockery of itself, says Pakistan after Abhinandan awarded third-highest gallantry medal

Back-to-back gains for Pakistan's rupee against US dollar

Chery SUVs to be launched this financial year, says Ghandhara Nissan

Sustainable environment protection plan needed to fight pollution: PM Imran

Israel signals readiness to escalate Iran confrontation amid nuclear talks

Afiniti appoints Babbio as chair, forms committee to investigate charges against Chishti

Global licence deal to provide COVID antibody test tech free to poorer countries: WHO

Read more stories