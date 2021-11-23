ANL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.94%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.64%)
ASL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.94%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
BYCO 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.53%)
FCCL 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.22%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
FFL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FNEL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.28%)
GGGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.92%)
GGL 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.61%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.77%)
KAPCO 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.07%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.02%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-4.67%)
NETSOL 100.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-5.92%)
PACE 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
PAEL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.48%)
PIBTL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.9%)
POWER 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.58%)
PRL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.06%)
PTC 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-4.1%)
TELE 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.79%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.16 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.28%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.13%)
BR100 4,606 Decreased By ▼ -112.62 (-2.39%)
BR30 18,566 Decreased By ▼ -770.3 (-3.98%)
KSE100 44,912 Decreased By ▼ -832.93 (-1.82%)
KSE30 17,361 Decreased By ▼ -353.12 (-1.99%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,668
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,510
31524hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
474,407
Punjab
442,556
Balochistan
33,453
Islamabad
107,506
KPK
179,644
Rouble falls towards 75 vs dollar, sell-off hammers bonds

Reuters 23 Nov 2021

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble slipped towards the 75 mark against the dollar on Tuesday, hovering near its weakest level since mid-2021 and hurt by fears of war with Ukraine that also triggered a massive sell-off on the government bond market.

At 0710 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 74.97 after falling to 75.0650 and stopping a whisker away from 75.0750, its weakest point since July 8 that it hit on Monday.

The rouble has come under selling pressure this month on Western concerns over possible Russian military intervention in Ukraine. Moscow has dismissed such suggestions as inflammatory and complained about increasing activity in the region by the NATO military alliance.

The rouble extended losses this week after Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service likened the situation in Ukraine to the lead-up to the war in Georgia in 2008.

"There are no signs of de-escalation or easing on the immediate horizon but the hope is that there is no escalation. The rhetoric and headlines can be expected to dampen sentiment towards Russian assets again this week," Alfa Bank said in a note.

Versus the euro, the rouble fell 0.4% to 84.20.

The market sell-off hit Russian OFZ treasury bonds. Yields on 10-year benchmark OFZs, which move inversely with their prices, soared to 8.63% this week, a level last seen in early 2019.

OFZ bonds are popular among foreign investors thanks to their lucrative yields and expectations that the central bank will keep its monetary policy tight for months to fight stubbornly high inflation.

The weaker rouble carries the risk of even higher inflation that dents living standards and remains one of the main concerns for Russian households.

The central bank did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the tanking rouble.

Russian stock indexes were also down.

The dollar-denominated RTS index fell 0.8% to 1,616.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index shed 1% to 3,833.3 points after hitting 3,776.61, its lowest since early August.

Russian rouble

