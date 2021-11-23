ANL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.71%)
Sustainable environment protection plan need of hour to fight pollution: PM

  • Prime minister directs departments concerned to immediately devise a strategy to take all necessary steps to save major cities from pollution
BR Web Desk Updated 23 Nov 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed that a sustainable environment protection plan is the need of the hour to fight pollution, especially in major cities.

The PM said this while chairing a meeting in Islamabad on pollution-related issues in the country. "In line with our manifesto, clean and pollution-free Pakistan is our top priority, and long term measures should be taken to deal with the climate change related issues," the PM's Office (PMO) quoted the PM as saying.

The PM said that the government is focused on maximizing the green cover of our cities through massive plantations.

He has also directed the departments concerned to immediately devise a strategy in coordination with the provincial governments to take all necessary steps to save major cities from pollution.

Since it came into governance, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has focused on efforts to mitigate the impact of climate change. The PM has also pledged to plant 10 billion trees in Pakistan.

PM inaugurates world’s biggest Miyawaki urban forest

Last month, the PM had accorded in-principle approval for the “National Climate Change Policy, 2021” and “National Wildlife Policy, 2021”. He directed the Ministry of Climate Change to review targets and formulate new goals aiming at fast-tracking the steps required to preserve natural environment.

In August, under the ‘Ten Billion Tree Tsunami campaign’ PM Khan inaugurated the world’s largest Miyawaki urban forest in Lahore city. The Miyawaki forest has been developed over 100 kanals with a total of 165,000 plants, which will grow 10 times quicker than a normal forest owing to the unique Miyawaki technique.

As many as 53 Miyawaki forests are being grown at different parts of Lahore to create sinks for carbon as well as for better pollution abatement in the city. All have been geo-tagged for monitoring of their growth and development.

Pakistan PM pollution Imran Khan climate

